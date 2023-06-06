



The James family’s much-loved Connemara gelding Glenmore Gwennic (Glen) made it into the history books as he won the 22nd Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) ticket of his prolific ridden career by lifting the amateur mountain and moorland (M&M) qualifier at Staffordshire County Show (31 May – 1 June).

He added a 2023 amateur ticket to the open and working hunter passes he won this year, at National Pony Society Area XI and British Show Pony Society (BSPS) Area 7 respectively.

Glen was bought unseen from Ireland as a five-year-old. He enjoyed a low-key novice season, winning at the BSPS winter championships on one of his debut outings. The now 16-year-old won his first Hickstead qualifier as a six-year-old and he has since competed at the prestigious final in four sections, open M&M, Pretty Polly, amateur and M&M working hunter, multiple times.

“He thrives on the flat as much as he does in the workers,” said Emma, who works at Aston Martin’s headquarters and has ridden Glen at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) on several occasions. “He’s a born show-off. He’s a big-ring pony so Hickstead is the ideal venue for him to really go.”

In 2019, Glen won the open Connemara and New Forest section at the RIHS. Over the years, he has stood second in both the amateur and Pretty Polly sections, and he has also occupied third spot over fences.

When asked about the secret to his consistency and longevity in the show ring, Emma said: “We take him swimming a lot which keeps him fit. I’m lucky that I keep him at home, too, and my sister will help out with him while I’m away. This will probably be our last decent shot at the RIHS final, but he still absolutely loves his job. We have a few young ponies at home, but it will take something very special to replace Glen.

“He’s an absolute diva and he always gets what he wants, when he wants.”

