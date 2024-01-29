Ban for breeder who let horses suffer, a stable fire that killed five, plus other things the horse world is talking about





1. Ban for breeder who let horses suffer

A breeder who left horses to suffer in “dreadful conditions”, one with a tooth growing through his cheek, and whose pride prevented her from asking for help has been given a lifetime ban from owning equines. Jane Moore, of Jemoon Stud Farm, Long Lane, Market Weighton, East Riding of Yorkshire, was also given a 20-week prison sentence, suspended for two years, when she was sentenced at Hull Magistrates’ Court on 17 January. The 66-year-old had pleaded guilty to 10 offences of causing unnecessary suffering to 17 horses and one charge of failing to meet the needs of 36 equines.

2. Appeal for compensation fails after horse went missing in competition

The FEI Tribunal has dismissed a Spanish request to the FEI to overturn a ground jury decision and pay €1,000, after a horse went missing for two hours during a championship competition. The Spanish equestrian federation appealed the ruling of the ground jury during the young riders European Endurance Championships last September, owing to an “unusual set of facts”.

The dispute related to Clara Latorre Sala and the horse Eryvan, who were on the Spanish team. During the first phase of competition, Clara fell from Eryvan, who “left without the rider”, the FEI Tribunal report states. “After some [searching], the horse was ultimately found a couple of hours later,” the report adds. “The horse then returned to the veterinarian gate in the competition area, was checked by a veterinarian and deemed fit to compete.”

3. Five horses die in stable fire

Police and the fire service are investigating a stable fire in which five horses died. Emergency services were called to the incident at a yard on Blue House Lane, East Boldon, Tyne and Wear, late last Monday night (22 January).

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: “Shortly before midnight on Monday evening, we were informed by the fire service of a fire at [the] stables. Emergency services attended the scene and the fire was extinguished a short time later. Sadly, five horses are believed to have died in the fire.”

