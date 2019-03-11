Family thanks those who came to their aid after horses die in devastating fire

The Rothenberger family of international dressage fame have thanked all those who have come to their aid after a devastating fire tore through their yard.

Five horses died and several people were injured, including the family’s 26-year-old daughter Sanneke and their gold medal-winning 24-year-old son Sönke, who both sustained minor burns.

“Words can not describe what we feel,” said a statement from the family.

“I do not know what to say or write. I do not know where to start … to cut it short: thank you all for your immense support.”

The family thanked vets, helpers, police, firefighters and all those who have been in contact to offer their support.

“We will never get back what we lost. Our whole life has been broken to pieces. At the same time we are so grateful for the support,” said the statement.

The Linsenhoff family, who are based close by, have offered the Rothenbergers use of their yard and facilities.

“Ann Kathrin called me in Lier as soon as she found out and offered us all kinds of help, like many others,” said the family statement.

The family have been to visit injured horses Luna, Cantata and Toni at the vets several times.

“Although the mares are still very critical, Toni is on the way to recovery,” added the family statement.

“It reassures us that our horses are in good hands with Dr Ing. Franzen.”

Amid all the sadness, the family also welcomed a new arrival — a colt by Totilas, who was born to one of their mares (by Cendy).

“Many thanks to Dieter Kellermann and family who have been taking care of our broodmares for years,” added the family.

“Especially now in this difficult time, we thank that our mares with offspring can stay with them over the summer.”

