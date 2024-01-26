Five horses die in stable fire: police investigate cause





Police and the fire service are investigating a stable fire in which five horses died.

Emergency services were called to the incident at a yard on Blue House Lane, East Boldon, Tyne and Wear, late on Monday night (22 January).

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: “Shortly before midnight on Monday evening, we were informed by the fire service of a fire at [the] stables.

“Emergency services attended the scene and the fire was extinguished a short time later. Sadly, five horses are believed to have died in the fire.”

The spokesman added that a full investigation into the cause of the fire, conducted with Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, is now under way.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information regarding the fire should use the ‘report’ page of our website or call 101, quoting log number NP-20240122-1375,” he said.

A spokesman for the fire and rescue service confirmed that an emergency call was made about the fire at about 11.36pm.

“Five appliances from across the service were in attendance to control and extinguish the fire,” he said. “Sadly five horses lost their lives in the blaze with no persons reported [at the incident].

“We are working with our colleagues at the police to investigate the nature of the fire.”

Fire crews left the scene at 3.13am the next day.

