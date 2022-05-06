Badminton dressage, cross-country course reactions, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. An exciting first day of dressage at Badminton Horse Trials



British Olympic team gold medallist Tom McEwen took an early lead on day one of the dressage with his Tokyo partner Toledo De Kerser. The pair produced a personal-best score of 23.4. Also scoring a personal best was European gold medallist Kitty King and Vendrerdi Biats, who sat in second place overnight on 24.8. The 2021 Luhmühlen winners Mollie Summerland and Charly Van Ter Heiden made their Badminton debut for third on 24.9. The second day of dressage kicks off today at 9.30am, with Brits Laura Collett and London 52, William Fox-Pitt and Little Fire, and Bubby Upton and Cola among those expected to be in action today.

2. Riders’ reactions to the Badminton cross-country course

Competitors gave their verdict following their first look at Eric Winter’s big and bold track. Defending champion Piggy March said it is a “good, galloping, brave course”, but added that “it just does feel quite big”, while Pippa Funnell said “you don’t know if you have a Badminton horse until you ride around it”.

3. Couples who event together…

New Zealand’s Tim and Jonelle Price are both competing at this year’s event, but another couple to watch are Kirsty and Arthur Chabert. Kirsty is a full-time event rider, and husband Arthur is full-time building site manager who rides his horses once he gets home every day at 6pm. Kirsty said while they are both at Badminton for “the same reason”, they have different plans owing to their horses, Classic VI and Goldsmiths Imber, being very different. “Classic is a fiery little thing, while Arthur’s is a much rangier type,” she said.

