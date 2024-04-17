Last chance for Olympics tickets and other things the horse world is talking about

Last chance
Be quick because today is your last chance to get tickets for this summer’s Olympics, and all the equestrian disciplines are included. With 100 days to go until the Games, the organisers have released 9,000 tickets for the equestrian sports, in the final sale before the event. Tickets are available on the official website, open to all on a first-come, first-served basis. Up to 30 tickets may be bought per account, including any previous purchases.
Fighting grass sickness
Growing equine guts in a laboratory could be a key development in the fight against equine grass sickness – as could tracking weather conditions. Experts explained the latest research being undertaken in the fight against the disease, which has an 80% mortality rate, at a webinar organised by World Horse Welfare with the Moredun Foundation Equine Grass Sickness Fund. For three years, samples from affected horses have been collected in a biobank, and these samples and data are being used in research.
Kentucky is coming
There’s only a week to go till the first CCI5* of 2024 kicks off, and H&H will be bringing you all the action as it happens. Combinations to watch from across the pond include top Brits, Paris Olympic hopefuls and a thoroughbred who was bought for $1. Keep up with all the news, plus how to watch all the action, via our dedicated Kentucky page.
