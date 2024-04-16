Final chance to get your hands on Paris 2024 Olympic tickets





Thousands of tickets for equestrian events at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will go on sale at 9am UK time on Wednesday (17 April), giving fans one last chance to bag their spot.

A total of 9,000 new tickets for equestrian disciplines will be available, with prices ranging from €24 (£20.51) to €420 (£358.96), including places at the the individual showjumping final (from €100/£85) and dressage medal sessions (€85/£72.65)

This is part of a wider release of more than 250,000 new tickets across all sports and session in the Paris 2024 Olympic programme. Half of all tickets will be €100 or less.

This will be the final sale ahead of the Games for all Olympic sports. Tickets will be available on the official platform and will be open to everyone on a first come, first served basis.

A maximum of 30 tickets can be bought via each account, which includes previous purchases.

The Olympic flame was lit in ancient Olympia today (Tuesday, 16 April) and has embarked upon its journey to Paris, starting with an 11-day relay in Greece.

“In ancient times, the Olympic Games brought together the Greek city states, even – and in particular – during times of wars and conflict. Today, the Olympic Games are the only event that brings the entire world together in peaceful competition,” said International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach.

“Then as now, the Olympic athletes send this powerful message: yes, it is possible to compete fiercely against each other and at the same time live peacefully together under one roof. The athletes will shine in their sport and show us what greatness humans are capable of with all their excellence, determination and resilience.

“The Olympic flame that we are lighting today symbolises this hope for a better future. The Olympic flame will carry this Olympic spirit from here, our ancient roots, through all of France and to Paris – making the City of Light shine even brighter.”

Visit the Paris 2024 Olympic ticketing website