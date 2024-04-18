Lottie Fry’s super start at World Cup Final, shock as popular breed ‘at risk’, and more things the horse world is talking about





Lottie Fry off to flying start

Britain’s Lottie Fry topped the grand prix at the FEI World Cup Finals in Riyadh aboard her Olympic team medal-winning ride Everdale, becoming the first international dressage winner to be crowned in Saudi Arabia. The pair scored 75.38%, giving them a winning margin of more than 2% over Sweden’s Patrik Kittel on Touchdown. In the showjumping, world number one Henrik von Eckermann started the defence of his Longines FEI World Cup Final title aboard the sensational King Edward, by winning a 1.60m speed class.

Shock as popular breed “at risk”

The Welsh section B has been added to the Rare Breeds Survival Trust’s (RBST) “at risk” list, following a decline in dams producing registered progeny. This is the first time the breed has been classified as “rare”. The news rings an alarm bell. The Welsh Pony & Cob Society and the RBST are collaborating to take “urgent” action. RBST chairman Chris Price said: “The section B Welsh pony is a fantastic breed, really intelligent and adaptable, well suited for children but also at home in the show ring or driving. Its addition to the watch list is the start of an increase in activity in collaboration with breed societies, conservationists, farm parks and the wider RBST membership to help reverse this decline.”

Badminton withdrawals

European gold and silver medallist Brookfield Inocent is among the latest Mars Badminton Horse Trials withdrawals. The 2020 Pau runner-up, ridden by 2019 Badminton winner Piggy March, was the favourite to take the the title this year, according to data analytics company EquiRatings. Piggy’s withdrawal means Ros Canter and five-star winner Izilot DHI are now favourites to lift the crown. Several other combinations have also withdrawn.

