{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

Lottie Fry’s super start at World Cup Final, shock as popular breed ‘at risk’, and more things the horse world is talking about

Horse & Hound’s daily debrief, brought to you every weekday
Lucy Elder Lucy Elder

    • Lottie Fry off to flying start

    Britain’s Lottie Fry topped the grand prix at the FEI World Cup Finals in Riyadh aboard her Olympic team medal-winning ride Everdale, becoming the first international dressage winner to be crowned in Saudi Arabia. The pair scored 75.38%, giving them a winning margin of more than 2% over Sweden’s Patrik Kittel on Touchdown. In the showjumping, world number one Henrik von Eckermann started the defence of his Longines FEI World Cup Final title aboard the sensational King Edward, by winning a 1.60m speed class.

    Catch up on the latest from the dressage and showjumping World Cup Finals

    Shock as popular breed “at risk”

    The Welsh section B has been added to the Rare Breeds Survival Trust’s (RBST) “at risk” list, following a decline in dams producing registered progeny. This is the first time the breed has been classified as “rare”. The news rings an alarm bell. The Welsh Pony & Cob Society and the RBST are collaborating to take “urgent” action. RBST chairman Chris Price said: “The section B Welsh pony is a fantastic breed, really intelligent and adaptable, well suited for children but also at home in the show ring or driving. Its addition to the watch list is the start of an increase in activity in collaboration with breed societies, conservationists, farm parks and the wider RBST membership to help reverse this decline.”

    Read more about the situation

    Badminton withdrawals

    European gold and silver medallist Brookfield Inocent is among the latest Mars Badminton Horse Trials withdrawals. The 2020 Pau runner-up, ridden by 2019 Badminton winner Piggy March, was the favourite to take the the title this year, according to data analytics company EquiRatings. Piggy’s withdrawal means Ros Canter and five-star winner Izilot DHI are now favourites to lift the crown. Several other combinations have also withdrawn.

    Find out who else has withdrawn

    You might also be interested in:

    Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits. 

    Lucy Elder
    Lucy Elder

    H&H senior news writer
    Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.
    Lucy Elder

    You may like...