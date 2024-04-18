Investigation after more than 500 horses found dead ‘some no more than skeletal remains’





More than 500 horses have been found “slaughtered” at a property in New South Wales, Australia.

Authorities are investigating after the equine carcasses, some of which were “no more than skeletal remains”, were found near Wagga Wagga this week. Wagga Wagga City Council has been leading a joint investigation into the incident.

“Council was supported by New South Wales Police in investigating reports that horses had been butchered at the property and their carcasses left in a dry creek bed,” a spokesman for the council said.

“The information led to council entering the property supported by members of NSW Police, the NSW Food Authority, Local Land Services, the Department of Primary Industries and Racing NSW.”

The spokesman added that at first, the investigation concerned whether or not the horses’ bodies had been left in the creek bed, and possible environmental offences.

“Once the inspection of the property commenced it became clear that the slaughtering of horses had been occurring for a long period of time,” he said.

“Numerous separate dumps of carcasses were discovered at locations throughout the property. It is estimated that there are in excess of 500 horse carcasses. Some of these carcasses were no more than skeletal remains while others were killed relatively recently.”

Once the extent of the operation had been confirmed, police and state government agencies started collecting evidence. The council said no further comment will be made as the investigation is ongoing.

