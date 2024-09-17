Farewell to a partially sighted top event horse, plus other things the horse world is talking about





1. A partially blind eventer who touched people’s hearts

Tributes have poured in for Georgie Dalton’s (nee Davies) event horse Orlando, known to his friends as Ginge, who has been put down at the age of 23. He won and was placed up to three-star (now four-star) level, and only missed out on Badminton as it was cancelled the year he was due to compete there. His achievements were made all the more impressive by the fact he had limited sight. “Everyone who knew him completely adored him,” Georgie said. “The number of people who have messaged me saying ‘Ginge was such a legend’; it’s lovely when you read things like that, so nice to know how loved he was, by so many. He touched so many people.”

2. Retired police horse settles into his final home

Thames Valley Police (TVP) horse Atlas, who stands an impressive 18.2hh and loves bananas and chin scratches, has been welcomed to The Horse Trust’s Home of Rest for Horses, where he will enjoy his retirement after seven years of service. During his impressive career, Atlas led The late Queen’s funeral procession and was on duty at Prince Philip’s funeral, The King’s coronation and the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as well as “serving tirelessly at football matches, protests and on joint operations”. He also won hearts this year when he featured in what should have been a “serious interview” with one of the mounted section’s officers – but stole the show, trying to eat the microphone and asking for the officer’s attention.

3. Enjoy hedge-hopping in your stylish new home

With 215 acres to play with at Locketts Farm in Dorset, you won’t be short of space. The former base of Gold Cup-winning racehorse trainer Robert Alner includes a field of natural obstacles, and the current owners host trail hunting clinics on site, so you can enjoy hopping hedges without leaving home. There is also a rubber and sand arena, 19 stables, a horsewalker and two gallops for the horses. The main six-bedroom farmhouse was built in 2016, plus there is other accommodation included with the property, which is on the market with Knight Frank for offers in excess of £6.75m.

