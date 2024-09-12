Rider thanks air ambulance, a long-serving charger retires, and more things the horse world is talking about





Rider thanks air ambulance

A rider who sustained serious injury in a rotational fall during an arena cross-country lesson has thanked the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance [HIOWAA] and NHS for their care. Jo Dunn (pictured, top) and her mare, Maggie, had been going well until they had a horror fall at a table about halfway through the session. The HIOWAA doctor and paramedics worked with the ground medics to stabilise Jo, before she was taken to University Hospital Southampton via land ambulance, where she spent 11 days with delayed concussion, a dislocated elbow, and two ruptured discs. Jo, who is back riding and competing in dressage, said: “Maggie had a few months of field rest as I was recovering; during this time she received physio treatment alongside her veterinary treatment. She was given a full clean bill of health and I was able to start bringing her back into work. I am thankful that neither Maggie nor I sustained life-changing injuries.” She has shared her story as part of Air Ambulance Week (9 to 15 September), which aims to raise funding for and awareness of the service.

Thank you, Atticus

Long-serving Household Cavalry charger Atticus retired from duty after 14 years in a fitting ceremony at Defender Burghley Horse Trials. The Irish-bred 18-year-old will enjoy his senior years at The Horse Trust. A spokesperson for the Household Division said that Atticus had been ridden by Foot Guards officers in many key positions on parade. “His calm and quiet temperament, along with his dignified presence, made him a standout at some of the UK’s most significant royal and military events,” he added.

Abi Lyle on her Olympic journey

Irish Olympic dressage rider Abi Lyle reflects on her time at the Paris 2024 Games with Giraldo (“Arty”) in an exclusive article for H&H subscribers. “Someone asked me when did I know Arty would be capable of this, and it’s weird because I always knew he would, but equally I didn’t care because if this never happened with him I’d feel exactly the same about him. We’re bezzie mates, I absolutely worship him and always have since he was four,” said Abi.

