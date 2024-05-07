The final countdown to Badminton five-star, Royal Windsor disappointment, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Badminton is so nearly here…

The five-star competitors are arriving and settling into their stables ahead of the first horse inspection at Mars Badminton Horse Trials tomorrow (Wednesday 8 May). You can stay up to date with all the news as it happens throughout the week via our team of expert reporters who will be on-site. In the meantime, here are details of the latest combinations who won’t be coming forwards to contest the British spring five-star…

2. Rain takes its toll at Royal Windsor

Royal Windsor Horse Show proved once again to be THE show where everyone wanted to compete last week, but there was some disappointment caused by the weather. The National Schools Equestrian Association (NSEA) class was cancelled after “unprecedented amounts of rain on Friday morning [made] it impossible to park 80 horseboxes for the schools competitors”, according to a joint statement from NSEA and the show’s organisers. There was understandably great disappointment for those planning to take part. A replacement evening final is going to be held in the main arena at the NSEA Championships at Addington in October instead, with Windsor providing rugs, prizes and rosettes.

3. Charlotte Dujardin’s latest grand prix star

Alive And Kicking, aka Audrey, has burst onto the international dressage scene with Charlotte Dujardin. The mare, who is called Audrey “as in Hepburn, because she’s so beautiful” explains Charlotte, won the grand prix (75%) and her first-ever grand prix special (75.19%) at the CDI3* in Lier. The partnership then followed this up with another double at Hagen CDI3*, taking the grand prix on 74.84% and the grand prix special on 74.17%.

“For such an inexperienced horse at this level, she’s giving me such a fantastic feeling for the future,” said Charlotte, “I’m absolutely thrilled with her.”

