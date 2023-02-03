A seven-year-old rider making waves in showjumping and other things the horse world is talking about





1. A determined seven-year-old showjumper and her “one in a million pony”

Annabel Widdowson is thought to be the youngest rider to qualify for the 128cm final at Hickstead, with the much-loved experienced pony Bunbury Conquest. The pair came joint third in the second-round qualifier at Morris Equestrian on Saturday, which secured their ticket. Annabel, who was jumping 70cm classes last year, celebrates her eighth birthday in April and will be four years younger than others in the final in July. Kathleen, Annabel’s mother, said she can “barely watch” sometimes owing to the size of the fences, but describes her daughter as “very determined”. “She doesn’t go in a class, in her mind, to make the numbers up. I think she loves being in the line-up with the bigger kids and what’s so nice is that everyone was so supportive. They all love the pony and it’s so nice he’s still looking so well and loving his job,” she said.

2. A top rider’s call for more awareness of Highway Code changes

Multiple medal-winning para dressage rider Natasha Baker is backing calls for more awareness of changes to the Highway Code following the release of the 2022 British Horse Society incident figures. Last year 3,552 reports were made – an increase of 21%, and 68 horses were killed on Britain’s roads. Natasha said she is “passionate about safety” and that hacking is a big part of her training. “Heading out on the roads can feel like you’re taking your life into your own hands. I’m so sad to see that this continues to remain the case, and it looks to be even worse a year after the changes to the Highway Code were introduced,” she said. The BHS says urgent action is needed to educate drivers and raised concerns guidelines are not being clearly explained and delivered.

3. A horse’s surprise visit to a man under palliative care

A man who formerly owned 15 horses, but had to sell them owing to his deteriorating health, enjoyed a special visit thanks to his NHS physiotherapist. Terry Davis has been cared for by the specialist palliative care team at North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust over the last few months and during this time his physiotherapist Debra Alton, who provides therapeutic interventions, discovered they both had a love of horses. Debra used to joke with Terry that one day she would turn up with her horse and trailer, and when she realised this was possible, she brought her 21-year-old gelding Mr Riley to Terry’s garden to meet him. “I can’t believe someone would do that for me – it made me feel very special and loved,” he said.

