‘You take your life in your hands’: medal-winning rider calls for change to make roads safer for horses





Multiple medal-winning para dressage rider Natasha Baker is backing calls for more awareness of changes to the Highway Code – as it emerged 68 horses were killed on Britain’s roads last year.

The British Horse Society (BHS) released its 2022 incident figures on 29 January. They showed that 3,552 reports were made last year, a 21% increase on 2021, despite the fact changes aimed at improving horse and rider safety applied from last January.

The BHS said it is disappointed more has not been done to raise public awareness of the Highway Code changes, which rank equestrians alongside cyclists in the new hierarchy of road users, and state that horses must be passed at a maximum of 10mph and a minimum of two metres’ distance.

“I am very passionate about safety,” Natasha said. “Hacking is a big part of my training, helping to build my horses’ fitness levels, but heading out on the roads can feel like you’re taking your life into your own hands.

“I’m so sad to see that this continues to remain the case, and it looks to be even worse a year after the changes to the Highway Code were introduced. Riding helps people from all backgrounds and walks of life, particularly when it comes to relieving stressful situations, and more needs to be done to make sure that every rider feels safe.”

The BHS says “urgent action” is needed to educate drivers.

“Horses are still being killed and injured on our roads, riders continue to be seriously injured and too many drivers underestimate the importance of driving carefully around horses,” said BHS director of safety Alan Hiscox.

“Our fear is that guidelines aren’t being clearly explained and delivered – this needs to change. Urgent action is required to make every road user aware of the Highway Code changes and, critically, why it’s so important to pass horses with care. Only through working collaboratively to educate and drive awareness will we be able to stop these awful incidents from happening over and over again.”

