A medal-winning showjumper’s retirement, ‘high-maintenance’ Arabs, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. An all-time great bowing out

Showjumper H&M All In has retired from competition aged 17. Peder Fredricson and “Allan” won back-to-back individual Olympic silver medals, at Rio 2016 and Tokyo and helped Sweden to team gold at the 2021 Games. The pair were also European champions in 2017, and collected team silver, and were part of the world gold medal-winning team in Herning 2022. “I still have to pinch my arm to believe the great achievements this little beloved horse has done. I am incredibly grateful to have been part of this journey together with H&M All In and Peder,” said Charlotte Söderström, Allan’s owner.

2. An equine challenge “not for the faint-hearted”

The Horses & Ponies Protection Association (HAPPA) is looking for knowledgeable homes for four quirky and sensitive Arabs. “The ideal people will be those with financial stability, time, patience, commitment, and dedication to build a trusting relationship,” said a HAPPA spokesman, who added that the Arabs are “very high-maintenance and not for the faint-hearted”. “They definitely pose a challenge, but with the right person, they will come on leaps and bounds. Arabs can be very sociable with people they trust and if you love the breed, then you will love the challenge.” The charity is gearing up to drive rehoming, as it fears its rescue centre will be “overrun” owing to the cost-of-living crisis.

3. A former international showjumper who refuses to retire

The 25-year-old Libero Boy II has shown he is not ready for a quieter life yet, as he headed the Heritage Insurance diamond qualifier for his owner Kim Webster at Aintree Equestrian Centre. Libero Boy enjoyed an international career with Niall Talbot before Kim bought him. “He would have travelled the world. He has more stamps on his passport than me,” Kim said. “No one can believe he is still like he is at his age – I was asked at the show if he was a youngster!” Kim tried to retire him last year but he returned to work when he “wasn’t enjoying” it.

