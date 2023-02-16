‘An Oscar-shaped hole’: heartbreak as elderly donkey and fans’ favourite put down aged 28





One of the Donkey Sanctuary’s oldest residents, who was known for being “larger than life”, has been put down aged 28 following a bout of colic.

Oscar was relinquished into the charity’s care as a foal in 1995 when his owner was unable to care for him, and in 2000 he arrived at the Donkey Sanctuary’s Birmingham sanctuary where he became a permanent resident.

“During his time with us Oscar became well known for his curious and friendly personality. His approachable demeanour led to him spending several years participating in donkey-assisted activities, helping many children and adults on their self-development journeys,” said a charity spokesman

“He loved human interaction and always enjoyed a good stroke from everyone he met, helping him establish loving relationships with many visitors, adopters and staff.”

The spokesman added that during his 23 years at the centre Oscar became bonded partners with Moses, who died in 2018.

Oscar developed ongoing issues with his teeth in his later years, and remained closely monitored by Donkey Sanctuary staff, but on Saturday (11 February) he started to show signs of colic.

“After he was given medication, his grooms noticed he was not responding to the treatment and his symptoms deteriorated over the coming hours. He was closely monitored, with one of his loving grooms checking on him through the night,” said the spokesman, who added that on Sunday morning the “heartbreaking decision” was made to put Oscar down on veterinary advice.

“He passed in comfort and peace, surrounded by his loving staff members and with his donkey friends close by.”

Sara Gee, Donkey Sanctuary Birmingham equine coordinator, said “larger than life was an apt description of Oscar”.

“His inquisitive nature endeared him to staff and visitors,” she said. “Saying goodbye is always hard. The staff and our supporting veterinary team have all worked tirelessly over the last few months to keep Oscar comfortable following his dental problems. With the sudden onset of colic, and given his age, it was important that Oscar did not suffer

“He leaves an Oscar-shaped hole in our hearts and will be dearly missed. We, and all those he has touched during his long association with our sanctuary have many happy memories.”

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.