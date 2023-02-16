One of showjumping’s all-time greats bows out after dazzling career





H&M All In has retired from competition aged 17 following a dazzling career that places him among showjumping’s all-time greats.

Peder Fredricson and “Allan” won back-to-back individual Olympic silver medals, at Rio 2016 and Tokyo, also helping Sweden to team gold at the 2021 Games.

Their achievements include being crowned European champions in 2017, where they also collected team silver, and being part of the world gold medal-winning team in Herning 2022.

Peder said a horse like Allan “who has given us all so much, should end his career on top”.

“Words cannot describe how much he has meant to me and to the equestrian sport. It is not an easy decision to make, but it is the right decision,” said Peder.

The Kashmir Van Schuttershof son, bred by Bas Huybregts, started his career with Nicola Philippaerts before joining Peder’s stable.

He and Peder were stalwarts of Swedish championship and Nations Cup teams, and won top grands prix across the world.

“I still have to pinch my arm to believe the great achievements this little beloved horse has done. I am incredibly grateful to have been part of this journey together with H&M All In and Peder,” said owner Charlotte Söderström.

Allan sustained a minor injury shortly after he won his European gold medal in 2017 and had an 18-month break from shows, returning with the Tokyo Olympics in mind.

“He’s an unbelievable horse, but if you saw him at a normal 1.40m show or in his stable, you wouldn’t say he was a superstar,” said Peder, after the pair’s Tokyo silver medal-winning round.

“However under these circumstances, when it’s really tough, that’s when he delivers. He’s so naturally careful, he’s really scopey, he’s really brave, he can shorten and lengthen, he’s just an amazing horse.”

A retirement ceremony will take place at Gothenburg Horse Show next Thursday (23 February).

