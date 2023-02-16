



The 25-year-old Libero Boy II proved just how much he doesn’t want to retire as he headed the Heritage Insurance diamond qualifier for his owner Kim Webster at Aintree Equestrian Centre in Merseyside recently.

Shrewsbury-based Kim, who also took second with 10-year-old mare Melodie Fureen, has owned the Holstein gelding for the past 10 years and tried to retire him last year, but he was having none of it.

“He won two finals at Scope and we retired him but he wasn’t enjoying it,” Kim told H&H. “I got the vet to check him over and brought him back out.”

According to Kim, Libero Boy had been “a different horse since” since he’s returned to the showjumping ring once again.

“He just loves it – he’s done four shows and has won everywhere,” she said of her golden oldie.

‘A tough horse who is built to be sound’

The quality bay gelding, who was bred in Germany and is by the great jumping sire Libero H, had a full career jumping internationally with Niall Talbot before Kim bought him.

“He would have travelled the world. He has more stamps on his passport than me,” Kim said. “No one can believe he is still like he is at his age – I was asked at the show if he was a youngster!”

Kim describes her winning veteran as “just a freak of nature”.

“He’s a tough horse who is built to be sound,” she said.

You can read the full report from Aintree Equestrian Centre in next week’s issue of Horse & Hound magazine, in the shops Thursday 23 February.

Do you have a golden oldie horse who refuses to retire? Let us know at hhletters@futurenet.com

You may also be interested to read…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.