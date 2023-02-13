



Olympic showjumper Kent Farrington has paid tribute to his grand prix-winning superstar Gazelle, as she retires to a life of “green pastures and sunshine”.

Robin Parsky’s 17-year-old Belgian-bred mare was given an official send-off on Saturday evening (11 February), during the Fidelity Investments grand prix at the Winter Equestrian Festival at Wellington International, Florida.

Kent and Gazelle’s achievements included winning the Aachen grand prix in 2019, the Geneva grand prix in 2017 and the Queen Elizabeth II Cup at Spruce Meadows in 2016 and 2017. They also won the Fidelity Investments grand prix at Wellington in 2017, “making Saturday a poetically appropriate evening to celebrate the mare’s successes and healthy retirement”.

“After 10 years of extraordinary accomplishments at the most prestigious showjumping events in the world, it was a difficult decision for Kent and me to have Gazelle leave her sporting career,” Ms Parsky said. “But I am delighted to report that she is in terrific condition, and she will be heading for a well-deserved life of green pastures and sunshine.

“Kent and I had a great experience here in 2017 when Gazelle won the Fidelity [Investments] grand prix, so we decided that we would let her retire at the top of her game here. To be able to have her fans thank her and know how much we appreciate her, that is what we wanted. Thank you to all of Wellington and everyone here at WEF for helping us do this wonderful tribute to an incredible horse.”

Gazelle won over $4m during her illustrious career, which also included winning team bronze for the US at the 2015 Pan Am Games. She was named international horse of the year by US Equestrian in 2020.

“I’m obviously very proud of her results,” said Kent. “Thank you to Robin and my team and all the people who have been a part of her journey. She made me a better rider and a better horseman, and for that I’m probably the most grateful.”

A spokesman for Wellington added: “The entire team at Wellington International wishes Gazelle a collective congratulations on an exceptional sport career and expresses their sincere thanks for all the thrilling moments.”

