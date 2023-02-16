‘Not for the faint-hearted’: could you be the right person for this equine challenge?





Four Arabs described as “not for the faint-hearted” are in need of homes with knowledgable individuals who are experienced with the breed.

The Horses & Ponies Protection Association (HAPPA) is looking for those with the skills and resources to take on one of its intelligent and sensitive, beautiful but quirky herd, as it desperately seeks to free up space.

The charity is gearing up to drive rehoming, as it fears its rescue centre will be “overrun” owing to the cost-of-living crisis. Some of its residents are still in rehabilitation and could be rehomed as projects, to “those that have got the experience to continue with their recovery and support them with behavioural issues”.

“The charity has a group of Arabs that would thrive from one-to-one [relationships] with someone that has the skill and expertise to deal with the breed and is looking for a challenge,” a HAPPA spokesman said. “The ideal people will be those with financial stability, time, patience, commitment, and dedication to build a trusting relationship.

“The Arabs at HAPPA are very high-maintenance and not for the faint-hearted; they are intelligent and sensitive, typical of the breed. The geldings were castrated late in life and have stallion-like behaviours, the mares are sensitive and highly strung with quirky personalities.

“They definitely pose a challenge, but with the right person, they will come on leaps and bounds. Arabs can be very sociable with people they trust and if you love the breed, then you will love the challenge.”

HAPPA wants to free up space to be ready to intervene; it expects to be “inundated” with requests to take in horses as the cost-of-living crisis continues.

“If people are struggling to feed themselves, the charity worries that people will be looking at downsizing other costs, such as keeping their horses,” the spokesman said.

The Arabs looking for homes are HAPPA Yelena, HAPPA Oaken, HAPPA Iduna and HAPPA Elsa.

Amanda Berry, head of equine operations at HAPPA, said: “We urge people with the know-how to come forward and offer a home to one of our special Arabs; we have three spirited mares and one boisterous gelding looking for their forever homes. We also have an abundance of coloured cobs and many others looking for that special someone.

“If you have the time and room in your heart and are fortunate to be riding the cost-of-living storm, then please get in touch and apply directly on our website or call us for a chat, we would love to hear from you.”

