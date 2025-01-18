Two ‘forgotten’ cobs prompt rescue team to speak out about rise in horse abandonments





Two coloured cobs “left behind and forgotten” have been given the second chance they deserve – as welfare charity warns horse abandonments are on the rise.

Geldings Maximus and Bruno were being kept on rented land when their owners “vanished without a trace”. The pair have since been taken in by HAPPA.

“For some time, the kind landowners did their best to look after them, but as time passed, it became clear they began to struggle to meet the horses’ needs,” said a HAPPA spokesperson.

“A caring neighbour stepped in and contacted us and as soon as the cry for help was received our equine inspectors came to the aid of the two neglected horses.”

HAPPA’s head of equine operations Amanda Berry said what the inspectors found was “heartbreaking”, and Maximus and Bruno were in “desperate need of professional care”.

“Using the Control of Horses Act 2015, we were able to step in and bring them both to safety. Their hooves were overgrown, their teeth needed urgent attention and they were both overweight from a poor diet,” she said.

“But despite everything they had been through, their spirits remained strong. Now they’re beginning their journey to recovery with our expert care team looking after them every step of the way.”

Ms Berry added that the team believe that Maximus and Bruno, both thought to be 12, will make a full recovery and find forever homes through HAPPA’s rehoming scheme.

“Their story is a powerful reminder of the responsibility that comes with owning horses. Abandoning animals not only leaves them vulnerable but also places a heavy burden on those left to care for them. At HAPPA, we’re here to make sure no horse is forgotten, but we can’t do it alone,” she said.

The spokesperson added that horse abandonment is on the rise.

“HAPPA is facing an abandonment epidemic; and the charity will continue to be a safety net for those that need us the most.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now