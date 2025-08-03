Charity warns abandoned horses are ‘on the rise’ – as two mares and their foals receive ‘second chance’





Two mares and their foals have been given “second chances and a lifetime of love and happiness” – as charity warns abandonment cases are a “growing concern”.

Last winter pregnant Welsh mares 15-year-old Ariel and six-year-old Jasmine were rescued by the RSPCA in separate cases. Ariel had lice and was suffering with an eye infection, and Jasmine was found in poor condition.

Ariel welcomed a filly, named Moana, and Jasmine welcomed a filly, named Belle. This summer the four were given “a new start” at HAPPA, where they will continue their rehabilitation.

“As soon as Jasmine, Belle, Ariel and Moana stepped onto Shores Hey Farm, the team embraced them with open arms,” said Amanda Berry, HAPPA’s head of equine operations.

“It is heart-warming to see horses that have not previously experienced love begin to trust the team. Now enjoying time in the paddocks, the foursome are coming to call after a day playing out in the paddocks.”

A HAPPA spokesperson added that although Ariel and Jasmine were separate cases, they both have “similar stories”.

“It’s a reminder of how horse abandonment is a growing concern and is on the rise across the UK,” he said.

“Jasmine, Ariel, and their foals now have the chance to live the rest of their lives free from fear. Our team is taking everything at their pace to ensure they are happy, healthy and prepared for their futures.”

The ponies will be prepared for HAPPA’s fostering and rehoming scheme.

“Importantly, Jasmine and Ariel will never be bred from again. Their futures are now safe under HAPPA’s lifelong promise of care and protection. HAPPA will continue to be a safety net for abused, neglected and unwanted equines,” said the spokesperson.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now