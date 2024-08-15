Abandoned pony who followed the postman rescued from children’s playground





An abandoned pony who would follow a postman on his rounds – and was later found by children in a playground – will now have a “safe and loving” home for life.

Residents in West Pinchbeck, Lincolnshire, contacted the police after repeatedly finding a skewbald pony in their gardens, and walking along busy roads.

Equine welfare charity Bransby Horses stepped in when the pony, who has been named “Spitfire”, turned up in the playground of a children’s home.

“Oblivious to the mayhem he was causing, we recently took in the pony, following reports of him frequently escaping from his tether and even following the postman on his rounds,” said a Bransby spokesperson.

“When we arrived the pony was relaxed and munching on some flowers in the school playground. He was very straight forward to catch and happily loaded onto our trailer.

“As we are not allowed by law to take any animal without the owner’s consent, the police placed an abandonment notice where he was found, and he boarded with us for the duration.”

The spokesperson said Spitfire was not microchipped and despite numerous appeals for his owner to come forward, he was not claimed. As no owner responded to the abandonment notice within the necessary timeframe, he is now in the charity’s ownership, where he will be “cared for in a safe and loving environment for the rest of his life”.

“Spitfire will complete a short quarantine period during which his individual needs will be assessed by a vet and care team, who will ensure he gets the medication, treatment, nutrition, companionship and exercise he needs,” said the spokesperson.

The manager of the children’s home said the children “loved Spitfire and are sad that he’s gone”, but they had been “so worried about him”.

“He was tethered to a post where he had no shelter and would be there in all weathers,” they said. “He was great at escaping and would often be in our garden. In fact, one day I’m sure he was trying to get on a swing.

“We were so pleased when Bransby Horses came to help. We were sad to see him go, but glad he is not on his own anymore.”

Inspired by Spitfire, the children at the home are now raising funds for Bransby, by taking part in a hike around the Peak District. Visit their JustGiving page to donate.

