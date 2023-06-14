A driver acting indecently, an urgent warning, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Urgent laminitis warning

Vets have urged owners to be aware following a spike in laminitis around the country. Practices have reported a higher than usual number of cases this year, across the board. British Equine Veterinary Association council member Imogen Burrows told H&H that grazing quality and quantity tend to alter rapidly throughout the seasons, and “perhaps we are not adapting our grazing management strategies as promptly and effectively as we could”. Owners are being encouraged to exercise horses and ponies, when safe to do so, with studies showing that even small amounts of exercise is “enough to make a difference” in reducing the risk of laminitis.

1. A driver arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure

A man has been arrested after separate allegations of a driver acting indecently while passing riders in rural areas. Kent Police arrested the 29-year-old from Paddock Wood on Saturday (10 June), on suspicion of indecent exposure and outraging public decency. “An investigation remains ongoing and the suspect is currently bailed with conditions, pending further enquiries, until 9 September,” the police spokesman said.

3. Farewell to a popular riding school founder

John Window, the founder of Mount Mascal Stables has died aged 82. He co-founded the stables in 1966, and it went on to become the largest riding school and livery yard in the south-east. Last year it won the SEIB award for the best large riding school in the UK. Mr Window was admired for his “common-sense approach” and was a highly respected figure within the equestrian and local communities. His daughter Alison will continue to run and manage the business. “We are all incredibly sad, he will be forever loved and remembered in our hearts,” said his family.

