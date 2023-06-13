‘A true legend’: final farewell to popular founder of major riding school





John Charles Window, the founder of Mount Mascal Stables died on 3 May, aged 82.

Born on 30 December 1940 in Didcot, Oxfordshire, John co-founded Mount Mascal Stables, Kent, in 1966 with his then wife, Pamela Window. He went on to create the largest riding school and livery yard in the south-east, which last year won the SEIB award for the best large riding school in the UK.

John became a highly respected figure within the equestrian and local communities, admired for his traditional common-sense approach to equestrianism. For 50 years he was responsible for introducing the sport to countless people. Many childhood dreams of horse ownership started at Mount Mascal and numerous owners have wonderful memories going back decades.

He also leaves a legacy for other livery yard owners; in 2001 he won a tribunal against HMRC, resulting in certain livery services being exempt from VAT. This set a precedent for the industry.

During his years living in Biddenden, Kent, he and his wife became prominent figures in the world of point-to-pointing and the Ashford Valley Hunt; many good memories and firm friendships were made. John enjoyed life to the full and left an unforgettable impression on everyone he met. It is hard to not meet someone in the Kent equestrian scene who hasn’t heard of John or Mount Mascal Stables, a testament to the great man and huge personality.

He was in the truest sense a legend, and his passing marks the end of an era. John’s daughter, Alison, will continue to run and manage the business. Long may his legacy continue for the sport and its future.

“We are all incredibly sad, he will be forever loved and remembered in our hearts,” said his family.

He is survived by partner Pam, children Fiona and Alison (Bash), and five grandchildren.

Donations are invited to the Injured Jockey Fund and the Greenwich & Bexley Hospice in John’s memory.

