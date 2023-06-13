Arrest after reports of driver passing horse riders while ‘committing indecent act’





A man has been arrested after separate allegations of a driver acting indecently while passing horse riders in rural areas.

Kent Police arrested the 29-year-old from Paddock Wood at the weekend, on suspicion of indecent exposure and outraging public decency.

“Officers have been investigating separate allegations where women have been targeted by a motorist, as they were riding horses in isolated areas and lanes,” a spokesman for Kent Police said.

“Offences have been reported in Cuckoo Lane, Brenchley, on 15 May 2023 and in nearby Tong Road on 2 June. It is alleged on both occasions that the suspect drove slowly past the victims whilst committing an indecent act.”

The suspect was arrested on Saturday (10 June).

“An investigation remains ongoing and the suspect is currently bailed with conditions, pending further enquiries, until 9 September,” the spokesman said.

“Anyone with information which may assist the investigation should contact Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/98367/23.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on the Crimestoppers website.”

