Prison for ‘predator’ who sexually assaulted teenager as she rode alone





A “predatory” offender who sexually assaulted a teenager as she was riding her horse in a rural location – and “showed no remorse” for his actions – has been sent to prison.

Nathan Thomas McCracken, of Commercial Street, Norton, was sentenced at York Crown Court yesterday (7 February). The 29-year-old had pleaded guilty to one charge of sexual assault and two breaches of a sexual harm prevention order imposed for a previous offence. He was jailed for four years and seven months.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said McCracken was driving between Malton and York when he saw the 17-year-old riding on her own, on 9 July last year. He drove past her, then returned, opened his window and spoke to her.

“He then got out of the car and sexually assaulted her,” the spokesman said. “As he assaulted her, he kept repeatedly asking her not to report him to the police.

“Thankfully, she did make a report and thanks to her bravery and the accuracy of the information she was able to pass on to officers, McCracken was identified and arrested.”

Officers searched McCracken’s home and found he had breached the sexual harm prevention order. They found an undisclosed laptop, and that he had been using Snapchat under an alias, both of which were restricted by the order.

“McCracken acted in a predatory manner, driving past the victim and assessing the fact that she was alone in an isolated location, before going back to assault her,” said Detective Constable Philip Freebrey of Scarborough criminal investigation department. “His pleas to her to not report the incident show he knew exactly what he was doing.

“He showed no remorse for the incident, pleading not guilty throughout the investigation until unquestionable forensic evidence came to light. He also showed an utter contempt for the sexual harm prevention order which was already in place, failing to adhere to the conditions and informing police of having a laptop and using an alias.

“I’d like to thank the victim for her bravery in coming forward and making a report after a terrifying event. Thanks to her, McCracken is now behind bars. I also hope that this sentence gives some reassurance to other survivors of sexual assault to come forward and make a report. We take reports of this nature incredibly seriously and you will be believed and treated with respect. Please also be assured that we will take every possible step to ensure those who commit these sickening offences are brought to justice.”

