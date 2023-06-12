Mary King cycles from John O’Groats to Land’s End – and celebrates 62nd birthday en route





Eventing legend Mary King has completed an “epic” 14-day solo cycling adventure from John O’Groats to Land’s End.

The six-time Olympian took on the challenge in memory of her sister-in-law Julia Thomson, who died this year from early onset dementia aged 64. Mary was also raising funds for the Sid Valley Memory Cafe and Sidmouth Admiral Nurse Appeal Charity.

Mary, who celebrated her 62nd birthday en route, on 8 June, told H&H she was inspired by a friend who had cycled from John O’Groats to Land’s End solo a few years ago.

“I’m not a cyclist, but to do that on my own, with a tent, and just wing it really appealed to me. It went on the back burner for a while, but Julia was a great cyclist and her road bike was in my garage and it spurred me on to do the challenge in her memory,” said Mary.

Mary started her journey from John O’Groats on 29 May. She spent four nights wild camping, and other nights were spent either in a bed and breakfast, or with friends.

“I was mainly on cycle paths and country lanes and it’s amazing how much beautiful countryside you get to see, and these beautiful little villages. My journey was completely unplanned and every day I would just see how much I wanted to cycle and when I got tired I’d find somewhere to stay, or have a rest,” she said.

“It was such an epic journey. I met some amazing people; when I stopped for a break I’d end up talking to people and other cyclists and heard some really inspiring stories. I was blessed with superb weather, no punctures, and the only rain I had was once I got to my home county of Devon.”

Mary, who reached Land’s End this morning (12 June) said the “whole journey was a highlight”. She has raised almost £8,500 for the charities. To donate visit Mary King’s JustGiving page.

“It was just lovely doing my own thing. I wasn’t very fast compared to other cyclists, but I didn’t mind the long hours. I’d usually set off around 6am each morning, and cycle until 6pm,” she said.

“My brother Simon gave me some of Julia’s ashes to take with me, and when I completed the ride I scattered them at Land’s End. I kept speaking to Julia as I was cycling along saying ‘Come on Julia, you need to push harder up these hills’!

Mary is now hosting a two-day trail ride on Dartmoor with Liberty Trails, and going to Luhmühlen later in the week to support her daughter Emily, who is competing in the CCI5*.

“I’m getting back in the normal saddle!” said Mary.

“The horses at home have been looked after brilliantly by my former head girl Annie Corbin. They’ve had a quiet time so I’ll get them back into work and plan to be competing again around mid July.”

