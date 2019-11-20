Trending:

Winter hoof care tips *H&H Plus*

  • A white check mark
    This article has been edited and approved by Karen Coumbe MRCVS, H&H’s veterinary advisor since 1991.

    • The horse’s hoof is a fantastic piece of biological engineering, but it does face a number of challenges, especially when moisture is involved.

    Ricky Farr MRCVS gives some helpful tips on how to keep your horse’s hooves healthy through the winter with some easy-to-follow preventative measures.

    You might also be interested in…

    Hoof abscess (pus in the foot)

    An abscess in the hoof can be excruciatingly painful for the horse but this common problem is normally quite straightforward

    Thrush in the horse’s hoof

    Thrush is a degenerative infection of the horse's frog that causes it to rot away and has a distinctive aroma

    White line disease (seedy toe)

    White line disease can be found in all sizes, types and breeds of horse, while donkeys are particularly susceptible to

    Karen Coumbe
    Karen Coumbe
    MA VetMB CertEP CertVA MRCVS
    Our equine veterinary expert has more than 30 years experience in practice. She is an FEI vet and has attended the past three Olympic and two World Equestrian Games in her role. She has a particular interest in anaesthesia, pre-purchase examinations, ophthalmology and dermatology amongst other clinical concerns. She has been Horse & Hound’s official veterinary advisor since 1991. Karen is part of the Bell Equine team.
    Karen Coumbe