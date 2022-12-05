Watch one horse ‘shrink’ and 5 other great bits of horsey social media this week





Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week, from a great moment at The Horse & Hound Awards to the moment a horse ‘shrank’ into a pony.

Which is your favourite post?

N.B: Click on a picture to be taken through to the post

Equestrian social media posts of the week

It was a wonderful moment when Nicola Wilson won at the Horse & Hound Awards last week

Who can relate?

How many five-star riders can you spot in here?

What a lovely gesture

Give Dan Skelton Racing a follow to keep an eye on #ElfInShelfieldGreen (the name of where they live) this December

Explosion W and his little friend

But our favourite social media post this week is…



Watch this video to see an amazing magic trick

