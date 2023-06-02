How to watch The Derby at Epsom live for free online and on TV





Flat racing fans who want to watch the live action from the Betfred Epsom Derby this week (2-3 June) will need to tune into ITV or a free livestream. With over seven hours’ live footage on the main ITV channel, ITV Racing will be covering five races on each day of the two-day meeting, plus there are plenty of livestream options to choose from too.

If you’re outside of the UK, but want your usual coverage, it’s best to check out the 30-day ExpressVPN trial and follow the instructions below.

The 2023 Epsom Derby will be starting at the much earlier than normal time of 1.30pm on Saturday 3 June to avoid clashing with the FA Cup Final, so to make sure you don’t miss any of the action, here’s your complete guide on how to watch the Epsom Derby live on TV and via free livestream.

How to watch the Epsom Derby Festival from the UK via free livestream

ITV is the place for UK audiences to watch the Epsom Derby, with most of the races from the meeting being streamed for free on ITVX. There is also an ITVX app that works on almost all smart devices. Just search for the app on any device, phone or console you have. You will also be able to watch on both the ITV and ITV4 channels on TV.

ITV will be showing the following races at the times stated below.

Friday 2 June – Ladies’ Day

ITV – live racing – 1.30-5pm

2pm: The British EBF Woodcote Stakes

2.35pm: The World Pool Handicap Stakes

3.10pm: The Dahlbury Coronation Cup (Group One)

3.45pm: The Betfred Handicap Stakes

4.30pm: The Betfred Oaks (Group One)

Saturday 3 June – Derby Day

ITV4 – The Opening Show – 9.25-10.25am

ITV – live racing – 12.30-2.10pm

ITV4 – live racing – 12.30-5.30pm

12.50pm: The Betfred Diomed Stakes (Group Three)

1.30pm: The Betfred Derby (Group One)

2.10pm: The Princess Elizabeth Stakes (Group Three

2.45pm: The Three-year-old ‘Dash’ Handicap Stakes

3.20pm: The ‘Dash’ Handicap Stakes

3.55pm: The Ebbisham Handicap Stakes

4.30pm: The Northern Dancer Handicap Stakes

5.05pm: The JRA Tokyo Trophy Handicap Stakes

Ed Chamberlin and Francesca Cumani will be joined on ITV Racing by triple Derby-winning jockey, Johnny Murtagh and former jockey, Jason Weaver.

Oli Bell, Rishi Persad and Matt Chapman will be reporting from around the course with Mick Fitzgerald at the starts, Brian Gleeson in the betting ring and Richard Hoiles in the commentary box.

Brough Scott and Kevin Blake will be on hand for stories as they unfold with Chris Hughes joining the party around the Downs ,and Charlotte Hawkins and Mark Heyes taking in all the stunning lifestyle and fashion that Epsom has to offer.

The Opening Show: Derby Day Special, which will be presented by Oli Bell, will look ahead to the two major sporting events on ITV with all the latest news from Epsom on Derby Day, plus early news on FA Cup final day as the countdown starts towards Manchester City v Manchester United.

You can also watch the action live via the pay-for channel, RacingTV.

How to watch the Epsom Derby live from outside your country

If you’re travelling and still want to watch the Epsom Derby Festival, this is how you can for free.

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2023 Derby rights holders, you won’t be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as free 30-day ExpressVPN trial which offers a 100% risk-free money back guarantee. If you’re not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Derby, you may wish to choose London for ITVX.

3. Then head over to ITVX on your browser or device and enjoy the free Derby livestream.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Don’t miss Horse & Hound’s full report from the Epsom Derby, on sale Thursday 8 June 2023, plus keep up-to-date with the latest news from the Derby Festival via the Horse & Hound website.

