Legal action sought to stop Grand National-style protests at The Derby

The Jockey Club is seeking a High Court injunction to prevent protesters from disrupting the Derby Festival (2 to 3 June).

A statement from the Jockey Club said it has been “forced to take the decision because protesters from Animal Rising continue to make it ‘explicitly clear’ that they intend to breach security at the Surrey racecourse to stage a disruptive protest, which may compromise the safety of equine and human participants and all racegoers”.

The Jockey Club has offered the group a space outside the racecourse for peaceful and lawful protest on Derby day (3 June).

The organisation, which runs Epsom Downs racecourse, lodged the application yesterday (22 May), and a High Court hearing is scheduled for Friday (26 May).

If an injunction is granted, it would mean those breaching the court order could be held in contempt of court, which may lead to a fine and/or a prison sentence.

Jockey Club chief executive Nevin Truesdale said that in planning for the Derby Festival, the Jockey Club’s “number one priority” will always be to ensure that the safety of all equine and human participants, and the thousands of racegoers on Epsom Downs, “is not compromised”.

“We respect everyone’s right to peaceful and lawful protest and with that in mind have offered Animal Rising a space for this purpose directly outside the racecourse during the Derby Festival,” said Mr Truesdale.

“However, Animal Rising have made it explicitly clear that they intend to breach security and access the track itself in an attempt to stop racing taking place and it is our duty and obligation to do everything we can to protect everyone’s safety and prevent a repeat of the reckless protests we saw at Aintree in April.

“As such the decision to apply for an injunction is a course of action we have been forced to take and is the result of careful consideration following consultation with Surrey Police and a number of stakeholders.”

The injunction sought would prohibit individuals from entering the racetrack and carrying out other acts with the intention and/or effect of disrupting the races. For example, intentionally causing objects to enter the racetrack, entering the parade ring, entering and/or remaining on the horses’ route to the parade ring and to the racetrack without authorisation, and intentionally endangering any person at the racecourse during the festival.

“If successful, this [injunction] would be just one of a range of robust security measures we are implementing to ensure the event can go ahead safely,” said Mr Truesdale.

“We are proud to stage the Derby Festival and hope that the thousands of people who look forward to attending over the two days and the millions more watching at home and around the world are able to enjoy what is not only an important event for the sport but an iconic moment in the British summer and a celebration of the thoroughbred.”

