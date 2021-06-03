Epsom Derby winners: 1780 to present day

Which horse will add its name to the illustrious list of Epsom Derby winners in 2021? The 2020 winner of the Derby at Epsom was the Aidan O’Brien-trained 25-1 outsider Serpentine (pictured), who ran away from the field and held on to his lead to produce a shock victory, winning comfortably by 5½ lengths. This performance saw him join the illustrious list of Derby winners, the first of which was Diomed back in 1780.
Diomed was owned by Sir Charles Bunbury, who collected prize money of £1,065 15s. The race was held at the Oaks Estate and named after its host, the 12th Earl of Derby. The first four runnings of the Derby were over 1 mile, but this was amended to the current distance of 1½ miles in 1784. Lord Derby first won the race in 1787, with a horse called Sir Peter Teazle.
Epsom Derby winners list
1780: Diomed
1781: Young Eclipse
1782: Assassin
1783: Saltram
1784: Serjeant
1785: Aimwell
1786: Noble
1787: Sir Peter Teazle
1788: Sir Thomas
1789: Skyscraper
1790: Rhadamanthus
1791: Eager
1792: John Bull
1793: Waxy
1794: Daedalus
1795: Spread Eagle
1796: Didelot
1797: Colt by Fidget
1798: Sir Harry
1799: Archduke
1800: Champion
1801: Eleanor
1802: Tyrant
1803: Ditto
1804: Hannibal
1805: Cardinal Beaufort
1806: Paris
1807: Election
1808: Pan
1809: Pope
1810: Whalebone
1811: Phantom
1812: Octavius
1813: Smolensko
1814: Blucher
1815: Whisker
1816: Prince Leopold
1817: Azor
1818: Sam
1819: Tiresias
1820: Sailor
1821: Gustavus
1822: Moses
1823: Emilius
1824: Cedric
1825: Middleton
1826: Lap-dog
1827: Mameluke
1828: Cadland
1829: Frederick
1830: Priam
1831: Spaniel
1832: St. Giles
1833: Dangerous
1834: Plenipotentiary
1835: Mündig
1836: Bay Middleton
1837: Phosphorus
1838: Amato
1839: Bloomsbury
1840: Little Wonder
1841: Coronation
1842: Attila
1843: Cotherstone
1844: Orlando
1845: The Merry Monarch
1846: Pyrrhus The First
1847: Cossack
1848: Surplice
1849: The Flying Dutchman
1850: Voltigeur
1851: Teddington
1852: Daniel O’Rourke
1853: West Australian
1854: Andover
1855: Wild Dayrell
1856: Ellington
1857: Blink Bonny
1858: Beadsman
1859: Musjid
1860: Thormanby
1861: Kettledrum
1862: Caractacus
1863: Macaroni
1864: Blair Athol
1865: Gladiateur
1866: Lord Lyon
1867: Hermit
1868: Blue Gown
1869: Pretender
1870: Kingcraft
1871: Favonius
1872: Cremorne
1873: Doncaster
1874: George Frederick
1875: Galopin
1876: Kisber
1877: Silvio
1878: Sefton
1879: Sir Bevys
1880: Bend Or
1881: Iroquois
1882: Shotover
1883: St. Blaise
1884: (deadheat) Harvester and St. Gatien
1885: Melton
1886: Ormonde
1887: Merry Hampton
1888: Ayrshire
1889: Donovan
1890: Sainfoin
1891: Common
1892: Sir Hugo
1893: Isinglass
1894: Ladas
1895: Sir Visto
1896: Persimmon
1897: Galtee More
1898: Jeddah
1899: Flying Fox
1900: Diamond Jubilee
1901: Volodyovski
1902: Ard Patrick
1903: Rock Sand
1904: St. Amant
1905: Cicero
1906: Spearmint
1907: Orby
1908: Signorinetta
1909: Minoru
1910: Lemberg
1911: Sunstar
1912: Tagalie
1913: Aboyeur
1914: Durbar
1915: Pommern
1916: Fifinella
1917: Gay Crusader
1918: Gainsborough
1919: Grand Parade
1920: Spion Kop
1921: Humorist
1922: Captain Cuttle
1923: Papyrus
1924: Sansovino
1925: Manna
1926: Coronach
1927: Call Boy
1928: Felstead
1929: Trigo
1930: Blenheim
1931: Cameronian
1932: April the Fifth
1933: Hyperion
1934: Windsor Lad
1935: Bahram
1936: Mahmoud
1937: Mid-day Sun
1938: Bois Roussel
1939: Blue Peter
1940: Pont l’Eveque
1941: Owen Tudor
1942: Watling Street
1943: Straight Deal
1944: Ocean Swell
1945: Dante
1946: Airborne
1947: Pearl Diver
1948: My Love
1949: Nimbus
1950: Galcador
1951: Arctic Prince
1952: Tulyar
1953: Pinza
1954: Never Say Die
1955: Phil Drake
1956: Lavandin
1957: Crepello
1958: Hard Ridden
1959: Parthia
1960: St. Paddy
1961: Psidium
1962: Larkspur
1963: Relko
1964: Santa Claus
1965: Sea Bird
1966: Charlottown
1967: Royal Palace
1968: Sir Ivor
1969: Blakeney
1970: Nijinsky
1971: Mill Reef
1972: Roberto
1973: Morston
1974: Snow Knight
1975: Grundy
1976: Empery
1977: The Minstrel
1978: Shirley Heights
1979: Troy
1980: Henbit
1981: Shergar
1982: Golden Fleece
1983: Teenoso
1984: Secreto
1985: Slip Anchor
1986: Shahrastani
1987: Reference Point
1988: Kahyasi
1989: Nashwan
1990: Quest for Fame
1991: Generous
1992: Dr Devious
1993: Commander in Chief
1994: Erhaab
1995: Lammtarra
1996: Shaamit
1997: Benny the Dip
1998: High-Rise
1999: Oath
2000: Sinndar
2001: Galileo
2002: High Chaparral
2003: Kris Kin
2004: North Light
2005: Motivator
2006: Sir Percy
2007: Authorized
2008: New Approach
2009: Sea the Stars
2010: Workforce
2011: Pour Moi
2012: Camelot
2013: Ruler Of The World
2014: Australia
2015: Golden Horn
2016: Harzand
2017: Wings Of Eagles
2018: Masar
2019: Anthony Van Dyke
2020: Serpentine
Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade to access our H&H Plus online service which brings you breaking news as it happens as well as other benefits.