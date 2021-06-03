Epsom Derby winners: 1780 to present day





Which horse will add its name to the illustrious list of Epsom Derby winners in 2021? The 2020 winner of the Derby at Epsom was the Aidan O’Brien-trained 25-1 outsider Serpentine (pictured), who ran away from the field and held on to his lead to produce a shock victory, winning comfortably by 5½ lengths. This performance saw him join the illustrious list of Derby winners, the first of which was Diomed back in 1780.

Diomed was owned by Sir Charles Bunbury, who collected prize money of £1,065 15s. The race was held at the Oaks Estate and named after its host, the 12th Earl of Derby. The first four runnings of the Derby were over 1 mile, but this was amended to the current distance of 1½ miles in 1784. Lord Derby first won the race in 1787, with a horse called Sir Peter Teazle.

Epsom Derby winners list

1780: Diomed

1781: Young Eclipse

1782: Assassin

1783: Saltram

1784: Serjeant

1785: Aimwell

1786: Noble

1787: Sir Peter Teazle

1788: Sir Thomas

1789: Skyscraper

1790: Rhadamanthus

1791: Eager

1792: John Bull

1793: Waxy

1794: Daedalus

1795: Spread Eagle

1796: Didelot

1797: Colt by Fidget

1798: Sir Harry

1799: Archduke

1800: Champion

1801: Eleanor

1802: Tyrant

1803: Ditto

1804: Hannibal

1805: Cardinal Beaufort

1806: Paris

1807: Election

1808: Pan

1809: Pope

1810: Whalebone

1811: Phantom

1812: Octavius

1813: Smolensko

1814: Blucher

1815: Whisker

1816: Prince Leopold

1817: Azor

1818: Sam

1819: Tiresias

1820: Sailor

1821: Gustavus

1822: Moses

1823: Emilius

1824: Cedric

1825: Middleton

1826: Lap-dog

1827: Mameluke

1828: Cadland

1829: Frederick

1830: Priam

1831: Spaniel

1832: St. Giles

1833: Dangerous

1834: Plenipotentiary

1835: Mündig

1836: Bay Middleton

1837: Phosphorus

1838: Amato

1839: Bloomsbury

1840: Little Wonder

1841: Coronation

1842: Attila

1843: Cotherstone

1844: Orlando

1845: The Merry Monarch

1846: Pyrrhus The First

1847: Cossack

1848: Surplice

1849: The Flying Dutchman

1850: Voltigeur

1851: Teddington

1852: Daniel O’Rourke

1853: West Australian

1854: Andover

1855: Wild Dayrell

1856: Ellington

1857: Blink Bonny

1858: Beadsman

1859: Musjid

1860: Thormanby

1861: Kettledrum

1862: Caractacus

1863: Macaroni

1864: Blair Athol

1865: Gladiateur

1866: Lord Lyon

1867: Hermit

1868: Blue Gown

1869: Pretender

1870: Kingcraft

1871: Favonius

1872: Cremorne

1873: Doncaster

1874: George Frederick

1875: Galopin

1876: Kisber

1877: Silvio

1878: Sefton

1879: Sir Bevys

1880: Bend Or

1881: Iroquois

1882: Shotover

1883: St. Blaise

1884: (deadheat) Harvester and St. Gatien

1885: Melton

1886: Ormonde

1887: Merry Hampton

1888: Ayrshire

1889: Donovan

1890: Sainfoin

1891: Common

1892: Sir Hugo

1893: Isinglass

1894: Ladas

1895: Sir Visto

1896: Persimmon

1897: Galtee More

1898: Jeddah

1899: Flying Fox

1900: Diamond Jubilee

1901: Volodyovski

1902: Ard Patrick

1903: Rock Sand

1904: St. Amant

1905: Cicero

1906: Spearmint

1907: Orby

1908: Signorinetta

1909: Minoru

1910: Lemberg

1911: Sunstar

1912: Tagalie

1913: Aboyeur

1914: Durbar

1915: Pommern

1916: Fifinella

1917: Gay Crusader

1918: Gainsborough

1919: Grand Parade

1920: Spion Kop

1921: Humorist

1922: Captain Cuttle

1923: Papyrus

1924: Sansovino

1925: Manna

1926: Coronach

1927: Call Boy

1928: Felstead

1929: Trigo

1930: Blenheim

1931: Cameronian

1932: April the Fifth

1933: Hyperion

1934: Windsor Lad

1935: Bahram

1936: Mahmoud

1937: Mid-day Sun

1938: Bois Roussel

1939: Blue Peter

1940: Pont l’Eveque

1941: Owen Tudor

1942: Watling Street

1943: Straight Deal

1944: Ocean Swell

1945: Dante

1946: Airborne

1947: Pearl Diver

1948: My Love

1949: Nimbus

1950: Galcador

1951: Arctic Prince

1952: Tulyar

1953: Pinza

1954: Never Say Die

1955: Phil Drake

1956: Lavandin

1957: Crepello

1958: Hard Ridden

1959: Parthia

1960: St. Paddy

1961: Psidium

1962: Larkspur

1963: Relko

1964: Santa Claus

1965: Sea Bird

1966: Charlottown

1967: Royal Palace

1968: Sir Ivor

1969: Blakeney

1970: Nijinsky

1971: Mill Reef

1972: Roberto

1973: Morston

1974: Snow Knight

1975: Grundy

1976: Empery

1977: The Minstrel

1978: Shirley Heights

1979: Troy

1980: Henbit

1981: Shergar

1982: Golden Fleece

1983: Teenoso

1984: Secreto

1985: Slip Anchor

1986: Shahrastani

1987: Reference Point

1988: Kahyasi

1989: Nashwan

1990: Quest for Fame

1991: Generous

1992: Dr Devious

1993: Commander in Chief

1994: Erhaab

1995: Lammtarra

1996: Shaamit

1997: Benny the Dip

1998: High-Rise

1999: Oath

2000: Sinndar

2001: Galileo

2002: High Chaparral

2003: Kris Kin

2004: North Light

2005: Motivator

2006: Sir Percy

2007: Authorized

2008: New Approach

2009: Sea the Stars

2010: Workforce

2011: Pour Moi

2012: Camelot

2013: Ruler Of The World

2014: Australia

2015: Golden Horn

2016: Harzand

2017: Wings Of Eagles

2018: Masar

2019: Anthony Van Dyke

2020: Serpentine

