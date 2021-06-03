Epsom Derby winners: 1780 to present day

{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
    • Which horse will add its name to the illustrious list of Epsom Derby winners in 2021? The 2020 winner of the Derby at Epsom was the Aidan O’Brien-trained 25-1 outsider Serpentine (pictured), who ran away from the field and held on to his lead to produce a shock victory, winning comfortably by 5½ lengths. This performance saw him join the illustrious list of Derby winners, the first of which was Diomed back in 1780.

    Diomed was owned by Sir Charles Bunbury, who collected prize money of £1,065 15s. The race was held at the Oaks Estate and named after its host, the 12th Earl of Derby. The first four runnings of the Derby were over 1 mile, but this was amended to the current distance of 1½ miles in 1784. Lord Derby first won the race in 1787, with a horse called Sir Peter Teazle.

    Epsom Derby winners list

    1780: Diomed
    1781: Young Eclipse
    1782: Assassin
    1783: Saltram
    1784: Serjeant
    1785: Aimwell
    1786: Noble
    1787: Sir Peter Teazle
    1788: Sir Thomas
    1789: Skyscraper
    1790: Rhadamanthus
    1791: Eager
    1792: John Bull
    1793: Waxy
    1794: Daedalus
    1795: Spread Eagle
    1796: Didelot
    1797: Colt by Fidget
    1798: Sir Harry
    1799: Archduke
    1800: Champion
    1801: Eleanor
    1802: Tyrant
    1803: Ditto
    1804: Hannibal
    1805: Cardinal Beaufort
    1806: Paris
    1807: Election
    1808: Pan
    1809: Pope
    1810: Whalebone
    1811: Phantom
    1812: Octavius
    1813: Smolensko
    1814: Blucher
    1815: Whisker
    1816: Prince Leopold
    1817: Azor
    1818: Sam
    1819: Tiresias
    1820: Sailor
    1821: Gustavus
    1822: Moses
    1823: Emilius
    1824: Cedric
    1825: Middleton
    1826: Lap-dog
    1827: Mameluke
    1828: Cadland
    1829: Frederick
    1830: Priam
    1831: Spaniel
    1832: St. Giles
    1833: Dangerous
    1834: Plenipotentiary
    1835: Mündig
    1836: Bay Middleton
    1837: Phosphorus
    1838: Amato
    1839: Bloomsbury
    1840: Little Wonder
    1841: Coronation
    1842: Attila
    1843: Cotherstone
    1844: Orlando
    1845: The Merry Monarch
    1846: Pyrrhus The First
    1847: Cossack
    1848: Surplice
    1849: The Flying Dutchman
    1850: Voltigeur
    1851: Teddington
    1852: Daniel O’Rourke
    1853: West Australian
    1854: Andover
    1855: Wild Dayrell
    1856: Ellington
    1857: Blink Bonny
    1858: Beadsman
    1859: Musjid
    1860: Thormanby
    1861: Kettledrum
    1862: Caractacus
    1863: Macaroni
    1864: Blair Athol
    1865: Gladiateur
    1866: Lord Lyon
    1867: Hermit
    1868: Blue Gown
    1869: Pretender
    1870: Kingcraft
    1871: Favonius
    1872: Cremorne
    1873: Doncaster
    1874: George Frederick
    1875: Galopin
    1876: Kisber
    1877: Silvio
    1878: Sefton
    1879: Sir Bevys
    1880: Bend Or
    1881: Iroquois
    1882: Shotover
    1883: St. Blaise
    1884: (deadheat) Harvester and St. Gatien
    1885: Melton
    1886: Ormonde
    1887: Merry Hampton
    1888: Ayrshire
    1889: Donovan
    1890: Sainfoin
    1891: Common
    1892: Sir Hugo
    1893: Isinglass
    1894: Ladas
    1895: Sir Visto
    1896: Persimmon
    1897: Galtee More
    1898: Jeddah
    1899: Flying Fox
    1900: Diamond Jubilee
    1901: Volodyovski
    1902: Ard Patrick
    1903: Rock Sand
    1904: St. Amant
    1905: Cicero
    1906: Spearmint
    1907: Orby
    1908: Signorinetta
    1909: Minoru
    1910: Lemberg
    1911: Sunstar
    1912: Tagalie
    1913: Aboyeur
    1914: Durbar
    1915: Pommern
    1916: Fifinella
    1917: Gay Crusader
    1918: Gainsborough
    1919: Grand Parade
    1920: Spion Kop
    1921: Humorist
    1922: Captain Cuttle
    1923: Papyrus
    1924: Sansovino
    1925: Manna
    1926: Coronach
    1927: Call Boy
    1928: Felstead
    1929: Trigo
    1930: Blenheim
    1931: Cameronian
    1932: April the Fifth
    1933: Hyperion
    1934: Windsor Lad
    1935: Bahram
    1936: Mahmoud
    1937: Mid-day Sun
    1938: Bois Roussel
    1939: Blue Peter
    1940: Pont l’Eveque
    1941: Owen Tudor
    1942: Watling Street
    1943: Straight Deal
    1944: Ocean Swell
    1945: Dante
    1946: Airborne
    1947: Pearl Diver
    1948: My Love
    1949: Nimbus
    1950: Galcador
    1951: Arctic Prince
    1952: Tulyar
    1953: Pinza
    1954: Never Say Die
    1955: Phil Drake
    1956: Lavandin
    1957: Crepello
    1958: Hard Ridden
    1959: Parthia
    1960: St. Paddy
    1961: Psidium
    1962: Larkspur
    1963: Relko
    1964: Santa Claus
    1965: Sea Bird
    1966: Charlottown
    1967: Royal Palace
    1968: Sir Ivor
    1969: Blakeney
    1970: Nijinsky
    1971: Mill Reef
    1972: Roberto
    1973: Morston
    1974: Snow Knight
    1975: Grundy
    1976: Empery
    1977: The Minstrel
    1978: Shirley Heights
    1979: Troy
    1980: Henbit
    1981: Shergar
    1982: Golden Fleece
    1983: Teenoso
    1984: Secreto
    1985: Slip Anchor
    1986: Shahrastani
    1987: Reference Point
    1988: Kahyasi
    1989: Nashwan
    1990: Quest for Fame
    1991: Generous
    1992: Dr Devious
    1993: Commander in Chief
    1994: Erhaab
    1995: Lammtarra
    1996: Shaamit
    1997: Benny the Dip
    1998: High-Rise
    1999: Oath
    2000: Sinndar
    2001: Galileo
    2002: High Chaparral
    2003: Kris Kin
    2004: North Light
    2005: Motivator
    2006: Sir Percy
    2007: Authorized
    2008: New Approach
    2009: Sea the Stars
    2010: Workforce
    2011: Pour Moi
    2012: Camelot
    2013: Ruler Of The World
    2014: Australia
    2015: Golden Horn
    2016: Harzand
    2017: Wings Of Eagles
    2018: Masar
    2019: Anthony Van Dyke
    2020: Serpentine

