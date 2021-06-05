‘It’s the Derby and it’s incredible’: unexpected result at Epsom shines light on hard-working British jockey





Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Adayar provided hard-working, experienced British jockey Adam Kirby with his first British Classic success when claiming the Cazoo Epsom 2021 Derby winner today (5 June).

It was a landmark win for the legendary Frankel, the sire of this horse, as he quickened up to the line to claim victory by four-and-a-half lengths for trainer Charlie Appleby and owner, Godolphin.

“I went a bit weak half a furlong out. My mother will be watching — she’ll be happy and that made me a bit sad for a second,” said Adam of his 16/1 shot after the race. “Racing is swings and roundabouts but Charlie Appleby is a top man — I can’t thank him enough. He is a true gent and a great trainer. Thanks to them for putting me on this lad — it’s the Derby and it’s incredible.”

Epsom Derby 2021 winner

Adayar, who is out of a Dubawi mare and was bred by Godolphin was drawn in stall one, and to win the Epsom Derby from there is a rare achievement. The field went a strong gallop, but Adam had his horse on the rail, going the shortest route through the race’s entirety. Adayar was brave to take a gap up the inner on the home straight and quickened up well to power home ahead of 50/1 shot Mojo Star.

Adayar was the second string for Godolphin, with Hurricane Lane, who finished eventual third under William Buick, going off strongest in the betting for connections.

“Thank you to team Godolphin and Sheikh Mohammed — I couldn’t be happier,” said a delighted Charlie Appleby post-race. “I thought this horse was more of a St Leger type but Sheikh Mohammed said ‘run him — he’s a horse for the Derby and he was right. Adam gave him a fantastic ride and days like this are magical days. He’s a scopey horse and only time will benefit him even more — he’s a lovely horse to have around.”

Bolshoi Ballet, who went off favourite at 11/8 under Ryan Moore for Oaks winning trainer, Aidan O’Brien, finished in eventual seventh.

Continued below…

‘Like a knife through butter’: Frankie Dettori collects 21st Classic in the Oaks at Epsom Find out how this Classic race unfolded this afternoon (4 June) If you want to keep up with the latest from the equestrian world without leaving home, grab a H&H subscription

Read the full report from the Derby meeting in the 10 June issue of Horse & Hound magazine.

Would you like to read Horse & Hound’s independent journalism without any adverts? Join Horse & Hound Plus today and you can read all articles on completely ad-free