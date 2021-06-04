



Tomorrow (Saturday 5 June), some of the greatest three-year-old Flat racehorses will do battle in the Cazoo Derby at Epsom. Here’s the full list of Epsom Derby runners and riders who will be lining up. Who is your pick to win?

Epsom Derby runners

Horse: Bolshoi Ballet | Jockey: Ryan Moore | Place bet: 11/10

Trainer: Aidan O’Brien

Mohaafeth | Jockey: Jim Crowley | Place bet: 13/2

William Haggas

John Leeper |Jockey: Frankie Dettori | Place bet: 7/1

Ed Dunlop

Mac Swiney | Jockey: K J Manning | Place bet: 7/1

Jim Bolger

Hurricane Lane | Jockey: William Buick | Place bet: 9/1

Charlie Appleby

Third Realm | Jockey: Andrea Atzeni | Place bet: 14/1

Roger Varian

Southern Lights | Jockey: D P McDonogh | Place bet: 20/1

Joseph O’Brien

One Ruler | Jockey: Charlie Appleby | Place bet: 28/1

Charlie Appleby

Adayar | Jockey: Adam Kirby | Place bet: 40/1

Charlie Appleby

Gear Up | Jockey: Ben Curtis | Place bet: 40/1

Mark Johnston

Youth Spirit | Jockey: Tom Marquand | Place bet: 40/1

Andrew Balding

Mojo Star | Jockey: David Egan | Place bet: 150/1

Richard Hannon

How can I watch the Epsom Derby?

ITV Racing will be showing the Epsom Derby live on the main ITV channel when the race gets underway at 4.30pm on Saturday 5 June.

What is the prize money for winning?

The winner of the 2021 Epsom Derby will take home £637,988.

Recent Derby winners

The complete list of Derby winners dates all the way back to 1780, but here are the three-year-old colts who were first past the post during the past five years.

2016: Harzanad, ridden by Pat Smullen, trained by Dermot Weld and owned by Aga Kahn IV

2017: Wings Of Eagles, ridden by Padraig Beggy trained by Aidan O’Brien and owned by Magnier/Tabor/Smith

2018: Masar, ridden by William Buick, trained by Charlie Appleby and owned by Godolphin

2019: Anthony Van Dyck, ridden by Seamie Heffernan, Aidan O’Brien and owned by Magnier/Tabor/Smith

2020: Serpentine, ridden by Emmet McNamara, Aidan O’Brien and owned by Magnier/Tabor/Smith

