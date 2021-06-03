Tomorrow (Friday 4 June), we will be treated to more Group One Flat racing action when the Cazoo Oaks gets underway at Epsom racecourse. Here’s the full list of runners and riders who will be lining up in this historic race for some of the world’s best three-year-old fillies to help you select your Epsom Oaks bets. Who is your pick to win?
Pick your Epsom Oaks bets
Horse: Santa Barbara | Jockey: Ryan Moore | Place bet: 9/4
Trainer: Aidan O’Brien
Snowfall | Jockey: Frankie Dettori | Place bet: 9/2
Aidan O’Brien
Teona | Jockey: David Egan | Place bet: 11/2
Roger Varian
Zeyaadah | Jockey: Jim Crowley | Place bet: 11/2
Roger Varian
Divinely | Jockey: J A Heffernan | Place bet: 11/1
Aidan O’Brien
Saffron Beach | Jockey: Adam Kirby | Place bet: 11/1
Jane Chapple-Hyam
Dubai Fountain | Jockey: Franny Norton | Place bet: 12/1
Martin Johnston
Mystery Angel | Jockey: Ben Curtis | Place bet: 28/1
George Boughey
Ocean Road| Jockey: Oisin Road | Place bet: 33/1
Hugo Palmer
Sherbet Lemon | Jockey: Hollie Doyle | Place bet: 33/1
Archie Watson
Willow | Jockey: W M Lordan | Place bet: 40/1
Aidan O’Brien
Save A Forest | Jockey: Callum Shepherd | Place bet: 50/1
Roger Varian
La Joconde | Jockey: William Buick | Place bet: 66/1
Aidan O’Brien
Technique | Jockey: Sean Levey | Place bet: 66/1
M Meade
Betting terms and conditions: Minimum deposit £5. Bet credits available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Minimum odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude bet credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Prices correct at time of publishing. Be Gamble Aware.
How can I watch the Epsom Oaks?
ITV Racing will be showing the Epsom Oaks live on the main ITV channel when the race gets underway at 4.30pm on Friday 3 June.
What is the prize money for winning?
The winner of the 2021 Epsom Oaks will take home £224,005.
Recent Epsom Oaks winners
2016: Minding, ridden by Ryan Moore, trained by Aidan O’Brien and owned by Magnier/Tabor/Smith
2017: Enable, ridden by Frankie Dettori, trained by John Gosden and owned by Khalid Abdullah
2018: Forever Together, ridden by Donnacha O’Brien, trained by Aidan O’Brien and owned by Magnier/Tabor/Smith
2019: Anapurna, ridden by Frankie Dettori, trained by John Gosden and owned by Helena Springfield Ltd
2020: Love, ridden by Ryan Moore, trained by Aidan O’Brien and owned by Magnier/Tabor/Smith
Continued below…
A beginner’s guide to betting
If you fancy having a flutter on a horse race but don’t know where to start, we’re here to help.
18+, T&C Apply, BeGambleAware, Commercial Content.
Would you like to read Horse & Hound’s independent journalism without any adverts? Join Horse & Hound Plus today and you can read all articles on HorseandHound.co.uk completely ad-free