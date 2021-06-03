{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
    • Tomorrow (Friday 4 June), we will be treated to more Group One Flat racing action when the Cazoo Oaks gets underway at Epsom racecourse. Here’s the full list of runners and riders who will be lining up in this historic race for some of the world’s best three-year-old fillies to help you select your Epsom Oaks bets. Who is your pick to win?

    Pick your Epsom Oaks bets

    Horse: Santa Barbara | Jockey: Ryan Moore | Place bet: 9/4
    Trainer: Aidan O’Brien

    Snowfall | Jockey: Frankie Dettori | Place bet: 9/2
    Aidan O’Brien

    Teona | Jockey: David Egan | Place bet: 11/2
    Roger Varian

    Zeyaadah | Jockey: Jim Crowley | Place bet: 11/2
    Roger Varian

    Divinely | Jockey: J A Heffernan | Place bet: 11/1
    Aidan O’Brien

    Saffron Beach | Jockey: Adam Kirby | Place bet: 11/1
    Jane Chapple-Hyam

    Dubai Fountain | Jockey: Franny Norton | Place bet: 12/1
    Martin Johnston

    Mystery Angel | Jockey: Ben Curtis | Place bet: 28/1
    George Boughey

    Ocean Road| Jockey: Oisin Road | Place bet: 33/1
    Hugo Palmer

    Sherbet Lemon | Jockey: Hollie Doyle | Place bet: 33/1
    Archie Watson

    Willow | Jockey: W M Lordan | Place bet: 40/1
    Aidan O’Brien

    Save A Forest | Jockey: Callum Shepherd | Place bet: 50/1
    Roger Varian

    La Joconde | Jockey: William Buick | Place bet: 66/1
    Aidan O’Brien

    Technique | Jockey: Sean Levey | Place bet: 66/1
    M Meade

