How can I watch the Epsom Oaks?

ITV Racing will be showing the Epsom Oaks live on the main ITV channel when the race gets underway at 4.30pm on Friday 3 June.

What is the prize money for winning?

The winner of the 2021 Epsom Oaks will take home £224,005.

Recent Epsom Oaks winners

2016: Minding, ridden by Ryan Moore, trained by Aidan O’Brien and owned by Magnier/Tabor/Smith

2017: Enable, ridden by Frankie Dettori, trained by John Gosden and owned by Khalid Abdullah

2018: Forever Together, ridden by Donnacha O’Brien, trained by Aidan O’Brien and owned by Magnier/Tabor/Smith

2019: Anapurna, ridden by Frankie Dettori, trained by John Gosden and owned by Helena Springfield Ltd

2020: Love, ridden by Ryan Moore, trained by Aidan O’Brien and owned by Magnier/Tabor/Smith

