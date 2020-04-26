Calming supplements: what’s on the market this spring?

Some equine calming supplements are instant or fast-acting — often in paste-form and administered via a large syringe into the horse’s mouth — while other horse calmers take time to build up in your horse’s system, which are more likely to be in powder or liquid form. They all have the same overall aim of reducing acute stress and overall anxiety, which should allow your horse to learn better and have a lower risk of stress-related disease.

Any change of routine can bring new stresses with it. In these situations, a calmer can help to “take the edge off”, leaving you with a more relaxed horse that may be safer to handle.

Despite lots of anecdotal evidence to support their effectiveness, there is limited scientific research into how calmers and their active ingredients work in horses. Popular ingredients include:

magnesium, which is thought to produce an anxiety-reducing effect

tryptophan — a building block of serotonin, which is a neurotransmitter associated with lower levels of stress

valerian, which is thought to reduce anxiety

If you intend to compete with your horse then it is important you make sure any supplements you use do not contain any prohibited substances.

Browse the wide range of calming supplements that are currently available below in our alphabetical list, which includes the manufacturers’ descriptions of their products…

Aviform Equable

This calmer is suitable for nervous, excitable or highly strung horses as it soothes and helps promote focus while training and competing. Also available in a 100% compostable pouch.

From £17.95 for 500g

aviform.co.uk

01953 528008

Blue Chip Karma

This supplement contains a form of magnesium that can be quickly absorbed into the blood stream, and L-tryptophan, which is included as it is a pre-cursor for serotonin, the “feel-good” hormone.

£24.95 for 1 litre

bluechipfeed.com

0114 266 6200

Cavalor Take it Easy Forte

This paste-type formula is enriched with several calming essential oils. It works quickly and can help horses to become more calm, relaxed and focused.

From £141.80 for six 60g syringes

cavalor.com

01352 763350

Dodson & Horrell Placid

A dried herbal blend suitable for horses and ponies prone to nervousness or excitability; including a blend of chamomile, lemon balm and vervain, which are renowned for their calming properties, while magnesium helps to support an even temperament. An ideal supplement for use when bringing a horse back into work.

£15 for 1kg

dodsonandhorrell.com

01832 737300

Equine America Super So-Kalm Powder

Super So-Kalm powder provides three key micronutrients – magnesium, calcium and vitamin B1 – to help your horse to maintain a calm outlook and concentrate on his work.

£29.99 for 1kg

equine-america.co.uk

01403 255809

Equine Products Cool It

Containing L-trytophan, magnesium, vitamin B1 and a probiotic, this supplement is useful in stressful situations. There is no withdrawal period so is ideal for competition horses.

£5.24 for 30g syringe

equineproducts-ukltd.com

0191 264 5536

Feedmark Steady-Up

This calming supplement settles nervous tension while aiding your horse’s concentration and focus, and has a soothing effect on behaviour to help reduce spookiness.

£44.99 for 2kg

feedmark.com

0800 585525

Foran Equine Nutri-Calm syrup

Calming supplement containing B vitamins, magnesium and L-tryptophan to aid concentration and calm nervous tension.

£41.96 for 1 litre

foranequine.com

+353 (0) 1626 8058

Global Herbs SuperCalm

This supplement provides a fast, complete and natural approach to calming. The formula reduces nervousness, excitability, improves focus to promote manageable behaviour.

£15 for 500g

globalherbs.co.uk

01243 773363

Hack Up Instant Liquid Caalm

This fast-acting liquid calmer contains a balance of calming flowering herbs, minerals and amino acids, while being free of sugar and magnesium.

£34.99 for 500ml

hackup.co.uk

01359 308866

Horse First RelaxMe

A unique double-action formula that works on both the gut and the nervous system. It combines magnesium with vitamins E and B to create a calmer more easy-going horse.

£23 for 750g

horsefirst.net

028 3084 8844

Mastacare horse calmer

An easy-to-use natural herbal calmer that contains valerian root and St John’s wort to help an anxious horse to relax.

£16.49 for 400g

harryhall.com

01274 711100

NAF Five Star Magic

Contains a unique combination of herbs and bio-available magnesium known to help maintain calm, support concentration and learning.

£23.99 for 750g

naf-equine.eu/uk

0800 373106

Nettex VIP Keep Kalm

This calmer contains casein and magnesium, which help promote calmness, wellbeing and concentration, while supporting relaxation and learning.

£49.37 for 2kg

nettexequine.com

01283 524222

Nupafeed MAH Liquid

This supplement targets stressful and difficult behaviour by improving magnesium absorption without causing acid-base disruption. FEI compliant.

£35 for 1 litre

nupafeed.co.uk

01438 861 900

Plusvital Tryptocool

This supplement is designed to alleviate stress in horses prone to excitable behaviour. It contains tryptophan, magnesium and B vitamins to support the nervous system.

£34.10 for 750g

plusvital.com

+353 (0) 860252678

Science Supplements ProKalm

This supplement helps horses perform to their potential using a fast-acting formulation, which can “take the edge off” up to eight hours, or fed daily to achieve consistent performance.

£49.99 for 1.10kg

sciencesupplements.co.uk

0345 5046940

Supreme Products DeFuse

A vitamin-based supplement that helps calm nervous horses and can be used as and when required because no loading dose is necessary.

£25.25 for 500ml

supremeproducts.co.uk

01377 229050

TopSpec Calmer

This calmer is suitable for horses demonstrating anxious behaviour, particularly those that cannot cope with stressful situations, such as showing, travelling or competing.

£29.95 for 3kg

topspec.com

01845 565030

