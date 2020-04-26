Calming supplements: what’s on the market this spring?

Some equine calming supplements are instant or fast-acting — often in paste-form and administered via a large syringe into the horse’s mouth — while other horse calmers take time to build up in your horse’s system, which are more likely to be in powder or liquid form. They all have the same overall aim of reducing acute stress and overall anxiety, which should allow your horse to learn better and have a lower risk of stress-related disease.
Any change of routine can bring new stresses with it. In these situations, a calmer can help to “take the edge off”, leaving you with a more relaxed horse that may be safer to handle.
Despite lots of anecdotal evidence to support their effectiveness, there is limited scientific research into how calmers and their active ingredients work in horses. Popular ingredients include:
- magnesium, which is thought to produce an anxiety-reducing effect
- tryptophan — a building block of serotonin, which is a neurotransmitter associated with lower levels of stress
- valerian, which is thought to reduce anxiety
If you intend to compete with your horse then it is important you make sure any supplements you use do not contain any prohibited substances.
Browse the wide range of calming supplements that are currently available below in our alphabetical list, which includes the manufacturers’ descriptions of their products…
Aviform Equable
This calmer is suitable for nervous, excitable or highly strung horses as it soothes and helps promote focus while training and competing. Also available in a 100% compostable pouch.
From £17.95 for 500g
Blue Chip Karma
This supplement contains a form of magnesium that can be quickly absorbed into the blood stream, and L-tryptophan, which is included as it is a pre-cursor for serotonin, the “feel-good” hormone.
£24.95 for 1 litre
Cavalor Take it Easy Forte
This paste-type formula is enriched with several calming essential oils. It works quickly and can help horses to become more calm, relaxed and focused.
From £141.80 for six 60g syringes
Dodson & Horrell Placid
A dried herbal blend suitable for horses and ponies prone to nervousness or excitability; including a blend of chamomile, lemon balm and vervain, which are renowned for their calming properties, while magnesium helps to support an even temperament. An ideal supplement for use when bringing a horse back into work.
£15 for 1kg
Equine America Super So-Kalm Powder
Super So-Kalm powder provides three key micronutrients – magnesium, calcium and vitamin B1 – to help your horse to maintain a calm outlook and concentrate on his work.
£29.99 for 1kg
Equine Products Cool It
Containing L-trytophan, magnesium, vitamin B1 and a probiotic, this supplement is useful in stressful situations. There is no withdrawal period so is ideal for competition horses.
£5.24 for 30g syringe
Feedmark Steady-Up
This calming supplement settles nervous tension while aiding your horse’s concentration and focus, and has a soothing effect on behaviour to help reduce spookiness.
£44.99 for 2kg
Foran Equine Nutri-Calm syrup
Calming supplement containing B vitamins, magnesium and L-tryptophan to aid concentration and calm nervous tension.
£41.96 for 1 litre
Global Herbs SuperCalm
This supplement provides a fast, complete and natural approach to calming. The formula reduces nervousness, excitability, improves focus to promote manageable behaviour.
£15 for 500g
Hack Up Instant Liquid Caalm
This fast-acting liquid calmer contains a balance of calming flowering herbs, minerals and amino acids, while being free of sugar and magnesium.
£34.99 for 500ml
Horse First RelaxMe
A unique double-action formula that works on both the gut and the nervous system. It combines magnesium with vitamins E and B to create a calmer more easy-going horse.
£23 for 750g
Mastacare horse calmer
An easy-to-use natural herbal calmer that contains valerian root and St John’s wort to help an anxious horse to relax.
£16.49 for 400g
NAF Five Star Magic
Contains a unique combination of herbs and bio-available magnesium known to help maintain calm, support concentration and learning.
£23.99 for 750g
Nettex VIP Keep Kalm
This calmer contains casein and magnesium, which help promote calmness, wellbeing and concentration, while supporting relaxation and learning.
£49.37 for 2kg
Nupafeed MAH Liquid
This supplement targets stressful and difficult behaviour by improving magnesium absorption without causing acid-base disruption. FEI compliant.
£35 for 1 litre
Plusvital Tryptocool
This supplement is designed to alleviate stress in horses prone to excitable behaviour. It contains tryptophan, magnesium and B vitamins to support the nervous system.
£34.10 for 750g
Science Supplements ProKalm
This supplement helps horses perform to their potential using a fast-acting formulation, which can “take the edge off” up to eight hours, or fed daily to achieve consistent performance.
£49.99 for 1.10kg
Supreme Products DeFuse
A vitamin-based supplement that helps calm nervous horses and can be used as and when required because no loading dose is necessary.
£25.25 for 500ml
TopSpec Calmer
This calmer is suitable for horses demonstrating anxious behaviour, particularly those that cannot cope with stressful situations, such as showing, travelling or competing.
£29.95 for 3kg
