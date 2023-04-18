



As the build up to Badminton Horse Trials continues, Horse & Hound photographer Peter Nixon has captured some of the world’s best event horses and riders in this exclusive gallery of Burnham Market Horse Trials pictures.

As competitors headed to Norfolk for the Barefoot Retreats Burnham Market International Horse Trials, the weather continued to wreak havoc with the eventing calendar, as the wet conditions forced some of the national classes to be abandoned. Thanks to the hard work of the Musketeer Events organising team, all was not lost and a number of combinations that are heading to Badminton in May enjoyed a great prep run around Burnham Market’s CCI4*-S track.

Burnham Market Horse Trials highlights in pictures

Gemma Stevens riding Jalapeno III, who is owned by Chris Stone, to eighth place in the CCI4*-S with a double jumping clear. Their next stop will be Badminton.

Tom Jackson and Capels Hollow Drift – owned by Patricia Davenport, Sarah Webb and Milly Simmie – en-route to a steady double clear and 20th place in the CCI4*-S. They were runners-up at Burghley last September and start as ones to watch at Badminton next month.

RSH Contend OR, owned by Vicky Collins and Avrina Milton, shows off his scope under Felicity Collins. They were another pair to opt for a steady double clear ahead of their second attempt at Badminton.

Oliver Townend riding Ballaghmor Class, who is owned by Karyn Shuter, Angela Hislop and Val Ryan, posted a good dressage of 25.6, followed by four faults in the showjumping and a clear cross-country round. They finished in 14th place.

Another of Oliver’s rides in the CCI4*-S, Swallow Springs – owned by Paul and Diana Ridgeon – was sixth thanks to a speedy double clear.

Emily King continued her great spring campaign riding Valmy Biats into 13th place. The gelding, who recently won the CCI4*-S at Thoresby, is owned by Emily and Valmy’s breeder, Philippe Brivois. They jumped a double clear and now head to Badminton.

William Fox-Pitt riding the Badminton-bound Grafennacht to a steady double clear. The mare, owned by Amanda Gould, finished in 33rd.

Alice Casburn riding the marvellously consistent Topspin, who is owned and was bred by Alice’s mother Caroline Casburn. They are another pair heading to Badminton and they jumped a double clear at Burnham Market to finish 17th.

Caroline Powell riding the talented mare Greenacres Special Cavalier, who is owned by Chris Mann, to 16th place.

Kitty King and Vended Biats – owned by Diana Brown, Samantha Wilson, Sally Lloyd-Baker and the late Sally Eyre – posted a 26.6 dressage and added 6.8 cross-country time-faults to finish seventh. They are another pair that are heading to Badminton next.

Another grey and this time it’s Dynasty, ridden by Hector Payne. This 15-year-old, who finished third at Pau last October, is owned by Judith and Jeremy Skinner and David and Margie Hall and was 23rd at Burnham Market.

Rose Nesbitt and EG Michealangelo enjoyed a solid result to finish 37th ahead of their second attempt at Badminton next month.

Credit: Burnham Market pictures by Peter Nixon

