A pint-sized ‘dun’, Zara Tindall, a model and the world champion: 14 photos from Thoresby





Want to see some Thoresby Horse Trials pictures? You know you do! Although the tricky ground conditions, brought on by the wet spring, meant many riders withdrew, there were still plenty of top horses and riders in action – and grateful to organiser Stuart Buntine and his team for going to huge efforts to keep the show on the road.

Check out our gallery of Thoresby Horse Trials pictures…

Zara Tindall and Gleadhill House Stud Ltd’s Class Affair warm-up for Kentucky Three-Day Event.

Emily King and Valmy Biats – owned by his rider, breeder, Philippe Brivois, Event Horse Owners Syndicate, and Jacquie and Jeremy Shere – take top spot in the Lycetts Grantham Cup.

Georgia Bartlett and Spano De Nazca warm up for their first Badminton Horse Trials with fifth place in the Grantham Cup.

Model Edie Campbell and her own Fireball F finish fifth in the second CCI4*-S section.

Eighth place in the Grantham Cup sets Tom Crisp and Liberty And Glory up for Badminton. The mare belongs to Tom’s wife Sophie and her parents Robin and Patricia Balfour.

Last year’s Maryland 5 Star winners, Tim Price and Jean-Louis Stauffer’s Coup De Coeur Dudevin, put in a double jumping clear.

Bubby Upton and her mother Rachel’s Cola III, who are also Badminton-bound.

Dan Jocelyn finishes 12th in the Grantham Cup with Cooley One To Many, owned by Carole King, Francesca Clapham, Sophie Allison and Shaun and Lucy Allison.

Pippa Funnell pilots the Walkinshaws’ Billy Walk On to ninth in the Grantham Cup.

The fastest round of the day results in seventh in the Grantham Cup for Alice Casburn and her mother Caroline’s home-bred Topspin.

Ros Canter and Michele Saul’s Lordships Graffalo cruise to fifth place in the Grantham Cup. Ros was also second on Annie Makin and Kate James’ Pencos Crown Jewel. This pair of horses are half siblings, out of the same dam.

Last year’s national under-25 champion Greta Mason finishes just inside the Grantham Cup placings with Sarah Winfrey and Geoff Mason’s Cooley For Sure.

World champions Yasmin Ingham and Banzai Du Loir, owned by Janette Chinn and The Sue Davies Fund, scoop third in the Grantham Cup.

Thoresby Horse Trials pictures by Peter Nixon

You might also be interested in:

Laura Collett hails ‘absolute legend’ groom after trot-up accident Defending champion heads up Badminton entries – plus what’s unusual this time ‘Tiny, fearless and determined’: final farewell to medal-winning event rider Seven Brits and one five-star winner among 14 first-timers entered for Badminton Enjoy 3 issues of Horse & Hound magazine for just £3

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.