Full Badminton Horse Trials draw: find out when your favourite will start





The Badminton Horse Trials draw, for the event presented by Mars Equestrian (4–8 May), has taken place.

Wills Oakden will be the pathfinder on Oughterard Cooley, with whom he finished 14th at Burghley Horse Trials last autumn.

The last rider on course will be Tim Price on the Maryland 5 Star winner Coup De Coeur Dudevin.

The draw was carried out in Badminton House by presenter Rupert Bell, assisted by five-star rider Daisy Berkeley (who is part of the Radio Badminton team at the event alongside Rupert), the Duke and Duchess of Beaufort and two of this year’s competitors, Laura Collett and Alex Bragg.

Laura has her defending champion London 52 at the start of the draw, at number 10, so it’s likely the dressage standard will be set early on the first day.

Oliver Townend, Harry Meade and Izzy Taylor all currently have more than two horses still on the entry list. They will all have to choose which two horses they start on nearer the time, but for now, all their horses have been given numbers and some have been given two numbers, so that whichever two horses a rider picks, they will always have one at the start and one at the end of the draw.

Full Badminton Horse Trials draw

1 Wills Oakden on Oughterard Cooley

2 Fiona Kashel on WSF Carthago

3, 4, 5 and 6 Oliver Townend on Ballaghmor Class, Tregilder, Swallow Springs or Cooley Rosalent

7 Luc Chateau on Troubadour Camphoux

8 Dan Jocelyn on Cooley One To Many

9 Pippa Funnell on Majas Hope

10 Laura Collett on London 52

11 Tim Price on Vitali

12 Ros Canter on Pencos Crown Jewel

13 and 14 Harry Meade on Away Cruising or Cavalier Crystal

15 and 16 Izzy Taylor on Happy Days or Monkeying Around

17 Kirsty Chabert on Opposition Loire

18 Tom Jackson on Capels Hollow Drift

19 James Rushbrooke on Milchem Eclipse

20 Anna-Katharina Vogel on DSP Quintana P

21 Rose Nesbitt on EG Michealangelo

22 Aistis Vitkauskas on Commander VG

23 Austin O’Connor on Colorado Blue

24 Padraig McCarthy on HHS Noble Call

25 Andrew James on Celtic Morning Star

26 Hector Payne on Dynasty

27 Francis Whittington on DHI Purple Rain

28 Lauren Nicholson on Vermiculus

29 Alice Casburn on Topspin

30 Gemma Stevens on Jalapeno

31 Tom Rowland on Possible Mission

32 Felicity Collins on RSH Contend Or

33 Felix Vogg on Cartania

34 Caroline Clarke on Touch Too Much

35 Susie Berry on Ringwood LB

36 Amanda Pottinger on Just Kidding

37 Richard Jones on Alfies Clover

38 Hollie Swain on Solo

39 Kylie Roddy on Carden Earl Grey

40 Greta Mason on Cooley For Sure

41 Caroline Powell on Greenacres Special Cavalier

42 Katherine Coleman on Monbeg Senna

43 Gireg Le Coz on Aisprit De La Loge

44 Alexander Whewall on Ellfield Voyager

45 Aaron Millar on KEC Deakon

46 Lillian Heard Wood on LCC Barnaby

47 Arthur Marx on Church’Ile

48 Tom McEwen on Toledo De Kerser

49 Kitty King on Vendredi Biats

50 Alex Bragg on Quindiva

51 Bill Levett on Huberthus AC

52 Michael Ryan on TR Kaygraff

53 Kristina Hall-Jackson on CMS Google

54 Tom Crisp on Liberty And Glory

55 Harry Mutch on HD Bronze

56 Arthur Duffort on Toronto D’Aurois

57 David Doel on Galileo Nieuwmoed

58 Selina Milnes and Iron

59 Regis Prud’hon on Tarastro

60 Lauren Innes on Global Fision M

61 William Fox-Pitt on Grafennacht

62 Michael Winter on El Mundo

63 Emily King on Valmy Biats

64 Georgia Bartlett on Spano De Nazca

65 Bubby Upton on Cola

66 Helen Martin on Andreas

67 Emilie Chandler on Gortfadda Diamond

68 Sarah Clark on LV Balou Jeanz

69 Wills Oakden on Arklow Puissance

70 Luc Chateau on Viens Du Mont

71 Ros Canter on Lordships Graffalo

72 or 73 Harry Meade on Away Cruising or Tenareze

74, 75, 76 or 77 Oliver Townend Ballaghmor Class, Tregilder, Swallow Springs or As Is

78 Laura Colett on Dacapo

79 or 80 Izzy Taylor on Monkeying Around or Graf Cavalier

81 Fiona Kashel on Creevagh Silver De Haar

82 Dan Jocely on Blackthorn Cruise

83 Kirsty Chabert on Classic VI

84 Pippa Funnell on Billy Walk On

85 Tim Price on Coup De Coeur Dudevin

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.