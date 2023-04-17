Full Badminton Horse Trials draw: find out when your favourite will start

The Badminton Horse Trials draw, for the event presented by Mars Equestrian (4–8 May), has taken place.
Wills Oakden will be the pathfinder on Oughterard Cooley, with whom he finished 14th at Burghley Horse Trials last autumn.
The last rider on course will be Tim Price on the Maryland 5 Star winner Coup De Coeur Dudevin.
The draw was carried out in Badminton House by presenter Rupert Bell, assisted by five-star rider Daisy Berkeley (who is part of the Radio Badminton team at the event alongside Rupert), the Duke and Duchess of Beaufort and two of this year’s competitors, Laura Collett and Alex Bragg.
Laura has her defending champion London 52 at the start of the draw, at number 10, so it’s likely the dressage standard will be set early on the first day.
Oliver Townend, Harry Meade and Izzy Taylor all currently have more than two horses still on the entry list. They will all have to choose which two horses they start on nearer the time, but for now, all their horses have been given numbers and some have been given two numbers, so that whichever two horses a rider picks, they will always have one at the start and one at the end of the draw.
Full Badminton Horse Trials draw
1 Wills Oakden on Oughterard Cooley
2 Fiona Kashel on WSF Carthago
3, 4, 5 and 6 Oliver Townend on Ballaghmor Class, Tregilder, Swallow Springs or Cooley Rosalent
7 Luc Chateau on Troubadour Camphoux
8 Dan Jocelyn on Cooley One To Many
9 Pippa Funnell on Majas Hope
10 Laura Collett on London 52
11 Tim Price on Vitali
12 Ros Canter on Pencos Crown Jewel
13 and 14 Harry Meade on Away Cruising or Cavalier Crystal
15 and 16 Izzy Taylor on Happy Days or Monkeying Around
17 Kirsty Chabert on Opposition Loire
18 Tom Jackson on Capels Hollow Drift
19 James Rushbrooke on Milchem Eclipse
20 Anna-Katharina Vogel on DSP Quintana P
21 Rose Nesbitt on EG Michealangelo
22 Aistis Vitkauskas on Commander VG
23 Austin O’Connor on Colorado Blue
24 Padraig McCarthy on HHS Noble Call
25 Andrew James on Celtic Morning Star
26 Hector Payne on Dynasty
27 Francis Whittington on DHI Purple Rain
28 Lauren Nicholson on Vermiculus
29 Alice Casburn on Topspin
30 Gemma Stevens on Jalapeno
31 Tom Rowland on Possible Mission
32 Felicity Collins on RSH Contend Or
33 Felix Vogg on Cartania
34 Caroline Clarke on Touch Too Much
35 Susie Berry on Ringwood LB
36 Amanda Pottinger on Just Kidding
37 Richard Jones on Alfies Clover
38 Hollie Swain on Solo
39 Kylie Roddy on Carden Earl Grey
40 Greta Mason on Cooley For Sure
41 Caroline Powell on Greenacres Special Cavalier
42 Katherine Coleman on Monbeg Senna
43 Gireg Le Coz on Aisprit De La Loge
44 Alexander Whewall on Ellfield Voyager
45 Aaron Millar on KEC Deakon
46 Lillian Heard Wood on LCC Barnaby
47 Arthur Marx on Church’Ile
48 Tom McEwen on Toledo De Kerser
49 Kitty King on Vendredi Biats
50 Alex Bragg on Quindiva
51 Bill Levett on Huberthus AC
52 Michael Ryan on TR Kaygraff
53 Kristina Hall-Jackson on CMS Google
54 Tom Crisp on Liberty And Glory
55 Harry Mutch on HD Bronze
56 Arthur Duffort on Toronto D’Aurois
57 David Doel on Galileo Nieuwmoed
58 Selina Milnes and Iron
59 Regis Prud’hon on Tarastro
60 Lauren Innes on Global Fision M
61 William Fox-Pitt on Grafennacht
62 Michael Winter on El Mundo
63 Emily King on Valmy Biats
64 Georgia Bartlett on Spano De Nazca
65 Bubby Upton on Cola
66 Helen Martin on Andreas
67 Emilie Chandler on Gortfadda Diamond
68 Sarah Clark on LV Balou Jeanz
69 Wills Oakden on Arklow Puissance
70 Luc Chateau on Viens Du Mont
71 Ros Canter on Lordships Graffalo
72 or 73 Harry Meade on Away Cruising or Tenareze
74, 75, 76 or 77 Oliver Townend Ballaghmor Class, Tregilder, Swallow Springs or As Is
78 Laura Colett on Dacapo
79 or 80 Izzy Taylor on Monkeying Around or Graf Cavalier
81 Fiona Kashel on Creevagh Silver De Haar
82 Dan Jocely on Blackthorn Cruise
83 Kirsty Chabert on Classic VI
84 Pippa Funnell on Billy Walk On
85 Tim Price on Coup De Coeur Dudevin
You might also be interested in:
