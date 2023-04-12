‘It would have been a fairytale ending’: disappointment as injury forces Badminton withdrawal





Six combinations have withdrawn from Badminton Horse Trials, presented by Mars Equestrian (4-8 May), leaving 77 entries with three weeks to go.

Bubby Upton has withdrawn her mother’s 16-year-old gelding Cannavaro, known as “Joey”, after he sustained an injury. The pair were most recently 11th in the CCI4*-S at Thoresby Park last month where they produced a clear showjumping round and jumped clear across country, just picking up time-faults.

Bubby and Joey were sixth at Pau last October, and this would have been the gelding’s first Badminton.

“Cannavaro has very sadly picked up an injury. We caught the signs early, but obviously it’s absolutely devastating. It would have been a real fairytale ending to Joey’s story to go round Badminton,” Bubby told H&H.

“It’s common knowledge that he was a horse that I doubted a few years back; we never thought he would do a four-star, let alone a four-star long, then a five-star. He’s a horse that has time and time again exceeded expectations, he never lacked talent but he has lacked blood and stamina. His heart of pure gold has time and time again shone through and made him do things that he probably never should have done, on paper, so it’s really tough.

“It’s obviously part of the sport, but there are certain horses that touch you that much more and he is a horse that has touched many of us through the size of his heart and how much he digs deep for me every time, so it’s just gutting we can’t give Badminton a crack. But hopefully he will be back, and even if he’s not, he’s exceeded all expectations of what we thought he’d ever do and I owe him so much.”

Bubby remains entered with Cola III, with whom she made her Badminton debut in 2022.

“We’ve got the last few weeks of preparations so fingers crossed that all happens ok,” she said. “He’ll have to go solo without his best friend, but hopefully he’ll do Joey proud.”

Experienced five-star rider Louise Harwood and her 14-year-old gelding Native Spirit have withdrawn, as Louise found out after her entry had been accepted that she is no longer qualified to ride at the top level.

This follows the FEI’s tightening of athlete categorisations, approved at the general assembly in November, where minimum eligibility requirements (MERs) used for categorisation are now based on a rolling four-year period, instead of eight. To be classified as category A, combinations must achieve 10 MERs at four-star long or short competitions, or three at five-star in the qualifying period. There was no wait list for Badminton Horse Trials this year, which was thought to be partly owing to this new rule.

Louise, who has 21 five-star starts to her name and has completed Badminton six times, was a category A rider but owing to the new rules has been reclassified to category C. This means she can no longer compete above three-star, until she has gained more MERs.

“It’s tricky, I’ve now only got the one horse at advanced and last year I tended to do national advanced classes rather than four-stars because they were cheaper and I’m funding it all myself. But now I’ve shot myself in the foot,” she told H&H.

“It’s going to be really hard for the one-horse riders to keep themselves up in the A category. But that’s the reason why we do it, I want to be at Badminton and Burghley. I’ll either get back to that or I’m going to go showjumping. I’ve completed all those five-stars, and suddenly I’m being told I’m not good enough to do it. It’s annoying, you thought you were qualified, you were qualified a couple of months ago, and now I’m suddenly not.”

Jo Rimmer and 16-year-old gelding Isaac Newton, whom she owns with Anna Slight, had been due to make their Badminton debut, but Jo was severely injured in a “nasty” fall while cross-country schooling a horse at the end of March.

Jo sustained fractures in her vertebrae, pelvis and three ribs, as well as lacerations to her liver and contusions to one of her lungs.

“Although we are gutted that Badminton is off the cards, we are all just glad that she is ok and recovering well – it’s scary how fast things can change,” said Jess, Jo’s daughter, at the time.

In an update on 7 April Jo said she had been moved out of intensive care to a ward.

“I’m up on my feet and am shuffling at great speed down the corridors. The staff have been brilliant, I loved getting to know the nurses in ICU well although no one gave me a G&T,” she said.

“I’ve been overwhelmed by the love and support I’ve received from everyone, thank you.”

The other Brit to announce he will not run is Gubby Leech and Royal Harvest. France’s Ugo Provasi has withdrawn Shadd’OC, and German rider Dirk Shcrade and Casino 80 are also out.

This year Badminton Horse Trials has changed dates to fit in with the coronation, so the dressage takes place on the Friday and Saturday – with a break in the action so people can watch the coronation – the cross-country on Sunday and the showjumping on Monday.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.