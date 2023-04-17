



Laura Collett has had to alter her plans in the build-up to defending her Badminton Horse Trials title at the event presented by Mars Equestrian (4–8 May) because London 52 suffered an overreach at the start of last week. This meant he could not run at Barefroot Retreats Burnham Market International Horse Trials on Sunday (16 April) as planned, but Laura still won the flagship class at the event, the CCI4*-S, on her other Badminton entry, Dacapo.

“He didn’t fancy a trip to Norfolk and thought he’d let his friend do the business this weekend,” joked Laura.

London 52 (Dan), who belongs to his rider, Karen Bartlett and Keith Scott, will now run at Kelsall Hill next Saturday (22 April) as his final preparation for the five-star. In the meantime he has been working on the water treadmill at Ivy Lodge Farm to maintain fitness.

The 14-year-old has so far had one complete run this year, finishing third in an open intermediate at Lincoln with a 25.7 dressage, one showjump down and 5.6 time-faults across country. He scored a 24.3 in the Grantham Cup CCI4*-S at Thoresby, but was one of many horses who were then withdrawn due to the wet conditions.

Dan is a double five-star winner, having triumphed at Pau Horse Trials in 2020 and Badminton last year. He was also part of the British team that won the gold at the Olympics in 2021 in Tokyo, where he finished ninth individually. He sat second after dressage at last year’s World Championships in Pratoni, but had a run-out at The Slide fence across country, which put paid to his medal chances.

