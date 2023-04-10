



Kirsty Chabert and Classic VI will be the first of Britain’s entries to start at this year’s US spring five-star, as the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event draw is revealed for the 27–30 April fixture.

Kirsty wears back number 18 and is followed two horses later by Tom McEwen with Nicola Wilson’s former ride JL Dublin. This section of the draw is flush with Team GB starters as Zara Tindall (Class Affair) appears another two numbers later, as number 22.

There are 45 horses currently in the line-up for Kentucky; it is likely Kirsty and Tom will do their dressage on the first day, with Zara on the cusp between a Thursday and Friday start time depending on final withdrawals.

World champion Yasmin Ingham starts as number 28 with Banzai Du Loir, so is likely to do her dressage on the second day, Friday.

The other Brits on the list are Leslie Law (Voltaire De Tre’, number 33) and David Doel (Galileo Nieuwmoed, number 41).

William Fox-Pitt is no longer on the Kentucky entries list with Grafennacht, having debated whether to run the mare at Kentucky or Badminton Horse Trials the following week, so it looks as though they will head to Badminton. This offers the opportunity for Grafennacht to have another warm-up run at Burnham Market before her five-star debut. Oliver Townend has also withdrawn his potential ride, Tregilder, from Kentucky.

Home-side rider Buck Davidson, who has three rides in the Kentucky Three-Day Event draw, will be the pathfinder with Erroll Govey, while Will Coleman – another US pilot with three entries – will be the last on course with Chin Tonic.

