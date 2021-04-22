



Four top British riders will be in action at the Horses & Dreams CDI4* show in Hagen, Germany, over the next few days. As one of the first major international dressage shows to go ahead in Europe since the latest coronavirus lockdown and equine herpes virus wreaked havoc on the calendar, Hagen is set to be an exciting showdown as a stellar line-up of riders ramp up their efforts for Olympic selection. We bring you some of the most exciting combinations to keep your eyes out for over the next few days. A live stream is available via ClipMyHorse.

British riders in Hagen

Charlotte Dujardin – Mount St John Freestyle (12yo mare, Fidermark x Donnerhall)

This will be Charlotte’s first time competing abroad since January 2020. She and Emma Blundell’s Freestyle, her double world bronze medallist, are on top form having made the most of the past year to fine-tune their training, and delighting dressage fans in December as they were crowned national champions with over 90% in the freestyle.

With Freestyle likely to be Charlotte’s top choice for Tokyo this summer, it makes sense that she will run in the grand prix on Friday, which acts as a qualifier for the special on Saturday. Competition on German soil will be fierce, but expect Charlotte and Freestyle to give the big guns a run for their money.

Charlotte Dujardin – Gio (10yo gelding, Apache x Tango)

Hagen is Gio’s first foreign show, but the gelding has shown such talent since he stepped up to grand prix level at the start of last year that he is sure to make an impact here. The chestnut gelding was a little starstruck when competing at the National Grand Prix Championships at Hartpury in December – although he still scored 88% in the freestyle to finish second – so this trip will be important for getting him used to performing on the big stage.

Charlotte will ride Gio in the grand prix at 2.41pm BST today (Thursday), which is a qualifier for the freestyle on Saturday.

Carl Hester – En Vogue (12yo gelding, Jazz x Contango)

Hagen is the first foreign show Carl has competed at since the European Championships in August 2019, and the first overseas trip for En Vogue, who is owned by Charlotte Dujardin. Carl will also be aiming to complete his qualification for the Tokyo Olympics here, although he will have a second chance to do so on home soil next month at the Wellington CDI in Hampshire. Carl reports that Vogue is feeling “gorgeous” to ride at the moment – it will be exciting to see what this combination can produce here.

Carl and Vogue will compete in the grand prix qualifier for the special on Friday, with the special taking place on Saturday.

Sonnar Murray-Brown – Erlentanz (14yo gelding, Latimer x EH Benz)

This exciting combination made a super start to the 2020 season in France and Belgium, and following high scores and good placings at the Keysoe CDI in the autumn, they will be aiming for more success here. Sonnar and Erlentanz will be hoping to thrust themselves firmly under the Tokyo selectors’ eyes with a strong performance at this highly competitive show.

They will run in today’s grand prix for freestyle at 4.22pm BST.

Lottie Fry – Everdale (12yo stallion, Lord Leatherdale x Negro)

Lottie and the striking black stallion Everdale haven’t competed internationally since Amsterdam in January 2020, so it will be exciting to see the progress they are sure to have made over the past year. The pair delighted British crowds by finishing a fantastic third at Olympia in December 2019, and are in contention for one of the three coveted places on the team for Tokyo this summer.

Lottie will pilot Everdale in today’s grand prix at 5.16pm BST.

Lottie Fry – Glamourdale (10yo stallion, Lord Leatherdale x Negro)

All eyes will be on Lottie and this stunning stallion: the full brother to Everdale, Glamourdale was crowned seven-year-old world champion in 2018, and is now making his international grand prix debut. His enormous canter is always a highlight and this pair are sure to turn plenty of heads in very strong company.

Lottie has opted to run Glamourdale in tomorrow’s grand prix qualifier for the special, which suggests that this young stallion is set to be a firm contender for Tokyo selection.

