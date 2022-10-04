{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
    • The world’s newest five-star event, Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill, sits in the very north-eastern corner of the state where it borders Pennsylvania and Delaware. If you’re heading to the PBIEC and need somewhere to stay, whether it’s to spectate or work, we’ve put together a list of hotels near Maryland 5 Star – as well as other accommodation – to help you make the most of your visit. With such popular events drawing a large number of competitors and spectators, accommodation tends to fill up fast, so don’t hang around.

    Accommodation is listed in order of distance to the venue at Fair Hill. Use the links below to jump down to the accommodation type you’re looking for.

    Hotels near Maryland 5 Star

    Motel 6, Elkton

    Distance from venue: 7.2 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 2½/5 |

    View now at booking.com or expedia.com

    Hampton Inn, Elkton

    Distance from venue: 7.3 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

    View now at booking.com or expedia.com

    Sunrise Inn, Elkton

    Distance from venue: 7.3 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 2/5 |

    View now at booking.com or expedia.com

    Best Western Chesapeake Bay North Inn

    Distance from venue: 7.6 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View now at booking.com

    La Quinta by Wyndham Newark – Elkton

    Distance from venue: 7.6 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

    View now at booking.com or expedia.com

    Springhill Suites By Marriott Newark Downtown

    Distance from venue: 7.7 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

    View now at booking.com

    Holiday Inn Express & Suites Elkton

    Distance from venue: 7.8 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

    View now at booking.com or expedia.com

    Baymont by Wyndham Newark

    Distance from venue: 8.5 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3/5 |

    View now at booking.com

    Comfort Inn Suites North East

    Distance from venue: 8.5 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |

    View now at booking.com

    Embassy Suites, Newark

    Distance from venue: 8.6 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View now at booking.com

    Homewood Suites by Hilton Newark-Wilimington South

    Distance from venue: 8.6 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View now at booking.com

    B&Bs and holiday lets near Maryland 5 Star

    House with Barn, Elkton

    Distance from venue: 4.4 miles | Type: 3-bed holiday let |

    View now at expedia.com

    Elk Forge B&B

    Distance from venue: 4.9 miles | Type: B&B | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View now at booking.com or expedia.com

    Private House, Newark

    Distance from venue: 8.3 miles | Type: 5-bed holiday let |

    View now at booking.com

    Cosy Cottage, Elkton

    Distance from venue: 9.3 miles | Type: 3-bed holiday let |

    View now at expedia.com

    Waterfront House, Upper Chesapeake Bay

    Distance from venue: 12.2 miles | Type: 2-bed holiday let |

    View now at expedia.com

    Linden Hill Village Homestay

    Distance from venue: 12.5 miles | Type: Homestay |

    View now at booking.com

    River Shack, Upper Chesapeake Bay

    Distance from venue: 13 miles | Type: 3-bed holiday let |

    View now at expedia.com

    Luxury Loft Apartment in Historic Carriage House, Kennett Square

    Distance from venue: 16 miles | Type: 2-bed apartment |

    View now at booking.com

    Luxury Apartment in Historic Carriage House, Kennett Square

    Distance from venue: 16 miles | Type: 2-bed apartment |

    View now at booking.com

    The Walton House, Kennett Square

    Distance from venue: 17.3 miles | Type: 3-bed house |

    View now at booking.com

