The world’s newest five-star event, Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill, sits in the very north-eastern corner of the state where it borders Pennsylvania and Delaware. If you’re heading to the PBIEC and need somewhere to stay, whether it’s to spectate or work, we’ve put together a list of hotels near Maryland 5 Star – as well as other accommodation – to help you make the most of your visit. With such popular events drawing a large number of competitors and spectators, accommodation tends to fill up fast, so don’t hang around.

Accommodation is listed in order of distance to the venue at Fair Hill. Use the links below to jump down to the accommodation type you’re looking for.

Hotels near Maryland 5 Star

Motel 6, Elkton

Distance from venue: 7.2 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 2½/5 |

View now at booking.com or expedia.com

Hampton Inn, Elkton

Distance from venue: 7.3 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

View now at booking.com or expedia.com

Sunrise Inn, Elkton

Distance from venue: 7.3 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 2/5 |

View now at booking.com or expedia.com

Best Western Chesapeake Bay North Inn

Distance from venue: 7.6 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

View now at booking.com

La Quinta by Wyndham Newark – Elkton

Distance from venue: 7.6 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

View now at booking.com or expedia.com

Springhill Suites By Marriott Newark Downtown

Distance from venue: 7.7 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

View now at booking.com

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Elkton

Distance from venue: 7.8 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

View now at booking.com or expedia.com

Baymont by Wyndham Newark

Distance from venue: 8.5 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3/5 |

View now at booking.com

Comfort Inn Suites North East

Distance from venue: 8.5 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |

View now at booking.com

Embassy Suites, Newark

Distance from venue: 8.6 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

View now at booking.com

Homewood Suites by Hilton Newark-Wilimington South

Distance from venue: 8.6 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

View now at booking.com

B&Bs and holiday lets near Maryland 5 Star

House with Barn, Elkton

Distance from venue: 4.4 miles | Type: 3-bed holiday let |

View now at expedia.com

Elk Forge B&B

Distance from venue: 4.9 miles | Type: B&B | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

View now at booking.com or expedia.com

Private House, Newark

Distance from venue: 8.3 miles | Type: 5-bed holiday let |

View now at booking.com

Cosy Cottage, Elkton

Distance from venue: 9.3 miles | Type: 3-bed holiday let |

View now at expedia.com

Waterfront House, Upper Chesapeake Bay

Distance from venue: 12.2 miles | Type: 2-bed holiday let |

View now at expedia.com

Linden Hill Village Homestay

Distance from venue: 12.5 miles | Type: Homestay |

View now at booking.com

River Shack, Upper Chesapeake Bay

Distance from venue: 13 miles | Type: 3-bed holiday let |

View now at expedia.com

Luxury Loft Apartment in Historic Carriage House, Kennett Square

Distance from venue: 16 miles | Type: 2-bed apartment |

View now at booking.com

Luxury Apartment in Historic Carriage House, Kennett Square

Distance from venue: 16 miles | Type: 2-bed apartment |

View now at booking.com

The Walton House, Kennett Square

Distance from venue: 17.3 miles | Type: 3-bed house |

View now at booking.com

