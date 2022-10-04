The world’s newest five-star event, Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill, sits in the very north-eastern corner of the state where it borders Pennsylvania and Delaware. If you’re heading to the PBIEC and need somewhere to stay, whether it’s to spectate or work, we’ve put together a list of hotels near Maryland 5 Star – as well as other accommodation – to help you make the most of your visit. With such popular events drawing a large number of competitors and spectators, accommodation tends to fill up fast, so don’t hang around.
Accommodation is listed in order of distance to the venue at Fair Hill. Use the links below to jump down to the accommodation type you’re looking for.
Hotels near Maryland 5 Star
Motel 6, Elkton
Distance from venue: 7.2 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 2½/5 |
View now at booking.com or expedia.com
Hampton Inn, Elkton
Distance from venue: 7.3 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |
View now at booking.com or expedia.com
Sunrise Inn, Elkton
Distance from venue: 7.3 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 2/5 |
View now at booking.com or expedia.com
Best Western Chesapeake Bay North Inn
Distance from venue: 7.6 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
View now at booking.com
La Quinta by Wyndham Newark – Elkton
Distance from venue: 7.6 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |
View now at booking.com or expedia.com
Springhill Suites By Marriott Newark Downtown
Distance from venue: 7.7 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |
View now at booking.com
Holiday Inn Express & Suites Elkton
Distance from venue: 7.8 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |
View now at booking.com or expedia.com
Baymont by Wyndham Newark
Distance from venue: 8.5 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3/5 |
View now at booking.com
Comfort Inn Suites North East
Distance from venue: 8.5 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |
View now at booking.com
Embassy Suites, Newark
Distance from venue: 8.6 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
View now at booking.com
Homewood Suites by Hilton Newark-Wilimington South
Distance from venue: 8.6 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
View now at booking.com
B&Bs and holiday lets near Maryland 5 Star
House with Barn, Elkton
Distance from venue: 4.4 miles | Type: 3-bed holiday let |
View now at expedia.com
Elk Forge B&B
Distance from venue: 4.9 miles | Type: B&B | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
View now at booking.com or expedia.com
Private House, Newark
Distance from venue: 8.3 miles | Type: 5-bed holiday let |
View now at booking.com
Cosy Cottage, Elkton
Distance from venue: 9.3 miles | Type: 3-bed holiday let |
View now at expedia.com
Waterfront House, Upper Chesapeake Bay
Distance from venue: 12.2 miles | Type: 2-bed holiday let |
View now at expedia.com
Linden Hill Village Homestay
Distance from venue: 12.5 miles | Type: Homestay |
View now at booking.com
River Shack, Upper Chesapeake Bay
Distance from venue: 13 miles | Type: 3-bed holiday let |
View now at expedia.com
Luxury Loft Apartment in Historic Carriage House, Kennett Square
Distance from venue: 16 miles | Type: 2-bed apartment |
View now at booking.com
Luxury Apartment in Historic Carriage House, Kennett Square
Distance from venue: 16 miles | Type: 2-bed apartment |
View now at booking.com
The Walton House, Kennett Square
Distance from venue: 17.3 miles | Type: 3-bed house |
View now at booking.com
