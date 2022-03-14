Heading to Palm Beach for the Winter Equestrian Festival? Find a place to stay

The expansive Palm Beach International Equestrian Center (PBIEC) is home to the Winter Equestrian Festival and the Adequan Global Dressage Festival. If you’re heading to the PBIEC and need somewhere to stay, we’ve put together a list of hotels near Palm Beach International Equestrian Center to help you make the most of your visit. With such popular events drawing a large number of competitors and spectators, accommodation tends to fill up fast, so don’t hang around.
Check out these hotels near Palm Beach International Equestrian Center listed in order of distance from the venue…
Hotel Hampton Inn & Suites Wellington
Distance to PBIEC: 4.4 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |
Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Wellington-West Palm Beach
Distance to PBIEC: 4.6 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 5/5 |
Royal Inn Hotel
Distance to PBIEC: 6.2 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3/5 |
Hampton Inn West Palm Beach-Lake Worth-Turnpike
Distance to PBIEC: 7.5 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |
Pioneer Inn
Distance to PBIEC: 7.9 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 5/5 |
Casa Marcos – The House
Distance to PBIEC: 12 miles | Type: Apartment | Trip Advisor rating: 5/5 |
Fairfield by Marriott Inn & Suites West Palm Beach
Distance to PBIEC: 13.2 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 5/5 |
Hampton Inn West Palm Beach-Florida Turnpike
Distance to PBIEC: 13.4 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |
La Quinta Inn by Wyndham West Palm Beach – Florida Turnpike
Distance to PBIEC: 13.5 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |
Ramada by Wyndham West Palm Beach Airport
Distance to PBIEC: 16.3 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3/5 |
La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham West Palm Beach Airport
Distance to PBIEC: 16.3 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |
