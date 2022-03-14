{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

Heading to Palm Beach for the Winter Equestrian Festival? Find a place to stay

Georgia Guerin Georgia Guerin

  • Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

    • The expansive Palm Beach International Equestrian Center (PBIEC) is home to the Winter Equestrian Festival and the Adequan Global Dressage Festival. If you’re heading to the PBIEC and need somewhere to stay, we’ve put together a list of hotels near Palm Beach International Equestrian Center to help you make the most of your visit. With such popular events drawing a large number of competitors and spectators, accommodation tends to fill up fast, so don’t hang around.

    Check out these hotels near Palm Beach International Equestrian Center listed in order of distance from the venue…

    Hotel Hampton Inn & Suites Wellington

    Distance to PBIEC: 4.4 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Wellington-West Palm Beach

    Distance to PBIEC: 4.6 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 5/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Royal Inn Hotel

    Distance to PBIEC: 6.2 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3/5 |

    View at hotels.com

    Hampton Inn West Palm Beach-Lake Worth-Turnpike

    Distance to PBIEC: 7.5 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Pioneer Inn

    Distance to PBIEC: 7.9 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 5/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Casa Marcos – The House

    Distance to PBIEC: 12 miles | Type: Apartment | Trip Advisor rating: 5/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Fairfield by Marriott Inn & Suites West Palm Beach

    Distance to PBIEC: 13.2 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 5/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Hampton Inn West Palm Beach-Florida Turnpike

    Distance to PBIEC: 13.4 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

    View at booking.com

    La Quinta Inn by Wyndham West Palm Beach – Florida Turnpike

    Distance to PBIEC: 13.5 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |

    View at wyndhamhotels.com

    Distance to PBIEC: 16.3 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3/5 |

    View at wyndhamhotels.com

    Distance to PBIEC: 16.3 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |

    View at wyndhamhotels.com

    You might also like:

    Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.

    You may like...