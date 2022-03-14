Heading to Palm Beach for the Winter Equestrian Festival? Find a place to stay





The expansive Palm Beach International Equestrian Center (PBIEC) is home to the Winter Equestrian Festival and the Adequan Global Dressage Festival. If you’re heading to the PBIEC and need somewhere to stay, we’ve put together a list of hotels near Palm Beach International Equestrian Center to help you make the most of your visit. With such popular events drawing a large number of competitors and spectators, accommodation tends to fill up fast, so don’t hang around.

Check out these hotels near Palm Beach International Equestrian Center listed in order of distance from the venue…

Hotel Hampton Inn & Suites Wellington