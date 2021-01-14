Free live stream of top-level horse sport: how to watch the Winter Equestrian Festival

Thousands of spectators usually watch the Winter Equestrian Festival (WEF) at the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center (PBIEC) in Wellington, Florida. In a normal year, over 250,000 spectators visit PBIEC during the 13-week tour, with the “Saturday Night Lights” event particularly popular with fans.

This year, WEF is taking place behind closed doors due to Covid-19, with no general public allowed to attend and only those holding accreditation attending to watch the classes in person.

However, a fully-produced live stream of “Saturday Night Lights” and other feature classes is available so you can follow all the action.

How to watch the Winter Equestrian Festival live stream

To access the live stream, visit PBIEC.com. Click on the appropriate live stream image, which should be one of the first things you see, on the home page slider. This will redirect you to the page hosting the live stream footage.

In addition, you can hover over (or tap on mobile) the “Spectators” tab in the main menu, then click the first menu option, “Live Stream – Featured Classes.” This will take you to a catalogue of live stream classes for the week. The top left corner will be the most recent live stream.

More about the Winter Equestrian Festival

The 2021 WEF runs from 5 January to 4 April, with a rolling series of shows running from Wednesday to Sunday each week for 13 weeks.

WEF includes jumping classes for all national and international levels from young horses right up to five-star classes, plus hunters and equitation.

The first week of competition is known as WEF Premiere (5-10 January 2021) – during which McLain Ward won the closing grand prix on Catoki – with WEF 1 following with the first international classes, at CSI3* level, in the week of 13-17 January.

