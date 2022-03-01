5 events we’re excited about this week: from first British Eventing fixtures to John Whitaker at the Global Champions Tour





Need to know what’s coming up this week in horse sport? Don’t worry, we’ve got your back. Check out these five events that we’re excited about this week…

1. Longines Global Champions Tour of Doha

Dates: 3-5 March

More info: www.gcglobalchampions.com

How to watch: live stream via Global Champions TV

Why we’re excited about it: the 17-leg Global Champions Tour kicks off in the Middle East with teams competing in the GCL (Global Champions League) plus the first grand prix of the season and plenty more five-star action to enjoy. British fans can cheer home John Whitaker, Scott Brash, Jodie Hall-McAteer and Jack Whitaker or a host of other leading names including Marcus Ehning, Peder Fredricson, Harrie Smolders, Maikel van der Vleuten, Martin Fuchs and Henrik von Eckermann.

2. Poplar Park Horse Trials, Suffolk

Dates: 5-6 March

More info: event website at poplarparkevent.co.uk and schedule on British Eventing website

Why we’re excited about it: the first British Eventing fixtures of 2022 happen this weekend, at Poplar and Aston-le-Walls. Poplar hosts classes up to open intermediate level and stars in attendance include Olympic gold medallists Oliver Townend and Tom McEwen, five-star winners Piggy March, Gemma Tattersall and Pippa Funnell and world champion Ros Canter. On the horse side, we look forward to the return of Gemma’s super-popular ex-racehorse Arctic Soul, who is now 19 years young.

3. Bury Farm Winter Classic, Bucks

Dates: 4-6 March

More info: www.buryfarmestates.co.uk

How to watch: live stream via Clipmyhorse.TV

Why we’re excited about it: Bury Farm is the 10th and final winter classic of the season. Joe Trunkfield has won the previous two grands prix in the series – will a new name take top honours this time? With winter qualifiers galore, it’s also a great place to spot young equine talent coming through.

4. Grand Prix Eventing at Bruce’s Field in Aiken, South Carolina

Dates: 4-5 March

More info: aikenhorsepark.org/eventing

How to watch: live stream via horseandcountry.tv

Why we’re excited about it: this is a showcase event incorporating a five-star dressage test, showjumping and then cross-country in a compact area, so it should make for fun TV viewing. The prize fund is big – $50,000 (approximately £36,700) – so riders should be going for it and it’s a great chance to suss out some of the US competition for this season. Plus, Britain’s William Fox-Pitt will be competing on a borrowed horse, Rock Phantom, lent by US five-star rider Sara Kozumplik Murphy.

5. Winter Equestrian Festival Week 8: CSIO4* including Nations Cup in Wellington, Florida

Dates: 1-6 March

More info: pbiec.coth.com

How to watch: live stream via the show website

Why we’re excited about it: Great Britain fields a full team for Saturday night’s CSIO4* Nations Cup, which always delivers one of the most competitive team events of the year. The Olympic champion Ben Maher’s new ride Faltic GB will be making his team debut for Britain, alongside Jessica Mendoza (Play), Sam Hutton (H&M Kirlo Van Den Bosrand) and Matthew Boddy (Balotelli 5). Also look out for talented British teenager and team hopeful Grace Debney in the under-25 series and international classes – she has been enjoying a hugely successful run at the Winter Equestrian Festival.

