



The plan is coming together for Irish Olympian Bertram Allen as Pacino Amiro reached top form to win his second grand prix CSI5* grand prix last night – and the horse’s Winter Equestrian Festival is far from over yet. “He will do the next two five stars,” Bertram confirmed today.

This past week was the second of four five-star weeks, which saw a Saturday Night Lights victory for Bertram, ahead of fellow Irishman Paul O’Shea who filled the runner up spot with Chancelleros.

By all accounts last night’s course was tough, but fair, and Bertram had faith in the scope of Pacino Amiro. “When I walked the course I thought it was hard,” said Bertram. “But I am lucky in that no course is too big for him.”

Prior to coming to the Winter Equestrian Festival, Bertram was planning to build up to the five-star challenges. “After the Olympics I didn’t do so much,” said Bertram. “I was trying to build him up to go here.”

The plan came to fruition and last night the 10-year-old Irish Sport Horse gelding by Pacino, out of a NC Amiro mare called Carnone Dancing Queen, who is owned by Aiden McGrory was on flying form. “He really felt at his best tonight,” Bertram said afterwards.

Acknowledging the rarity of winning a grand prix at WEF, much less a five-star event, Allen said: “I’ve been coming to WEF for the past three years. It’s great to win any class here, but especially a grand prix, and to win a five star is even more special. Last year it was great jumping here, but it was even better this year with a full house because you could really feel the atmosphere. Tonight was a tough grand prix, and we only saw a few clears so it was a great result.”

Having acquired the horse in the middle of his seventh year, Bertram’s expectations for the gelding have been exceeded. “He’s a little bit quirky because he’s a big horse and has his own way of going” he said. “But he is a fantastic, genuine horse with lots of talent and brave as a lion. You’re not worried about what the course builder is building because you know he can jump everything, so I’m very confident in him, and it’s a nice feeling to have.”

