



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

If your dog has sensitive skin, using a specialist shampoo can be a good idea. Dogs with sensitive skin may be prone to itching, redness, dryness, or other skin issues, and the best solution is use a dog shampoo for sensitive skin. Gentle, hypoallergenic ingredients can help alleviate these problems and won’t cause any further issues like one of the best dog shampoos of the standard kind might do.

Look for hypoallergenic on the label, as these are formulated to be less likely to cause allergic reactions or irritate sensitive skin. Choose a shampoo that is free from harsh chemicals, fragrances, and artificial colours, as these can contribute to skin irritation. The more natural, the better.

Before using a new shampoo on your dog’s entire body, perform a patch test, as you would if you were going go have your hair dyed at the salon. Apply a small amount of the shampoo to a small area of your dog’s skin and monitor for any adverse reactions over the next 24 hours.

If your dog has a dermatological problem, consult your vet. They can provide guidance based on your dog’s specific skin condition and needs – it may be that the problem needs treating from the inside out, and therefore a change to his diet may reap rewards. Some dogs benefit from dog food for sensitive stomachs, too.

Bear in mind that bathing too frequently may strip the skin of natural oils, while infrequent bathing may allow allergens or irritants to build up. So establish a regular bathing schedule. There is no hard and fast rule as every dog is different, depending on their breed, their skin condition, how much you groom, how dirty they get and so on. Most dogs don’t need bathing more than once every two months. Remember, every dog is unique, and what works for one may not work for another, so pay close attention to how he reacts after a wash.

Best dog shampoo for sensitive skin: the choice

ProGroom Oatmeal Dog Shampoo

Options: Oatmeal | Size: 250ml | RRP: £15.97 |

A unique formula of colloidal oatmeal to increase the oil and water binding capacities and induce the action of a special protein, HIF1-a, that has a great role in dogs’ skin repair and regeneration. Formulated by an internationally renowned aromatherapy expert.

This hypoallergenic, antifungal shampoo can improves conditions such as itchy, dry, flaky skin, hot spots, allergies, dandruff and smelly coat. It is packed with natural essential oils, minerals, pro vitamin B5, omegas 6 and 9, essential fatty acids and antioxidants to maintain skin moisture, boost shine, soften and detangle hair.

Thanks to the natural, organic ingredients it is safe to be used on puppies, too, as well as frequent use, as it preserves natural skin oils.

Organic neem oil acts as an antiparasitic, protecting dogs from fleas, ticks and lice – a bonus!

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

Berries and Leaves UK Eco-Friendly Pet Shampoo Bars

Options: Normal skin, dry/sensitive, dry/sore/itchy, dry skin/greasy, greasy hair | Size: 90g | RRP: £8.50 |

Natural eco-friendly pet shampoo bars designed by professional dog groomer and dermatology specialist Trisha Heath. Her company “Berries and Leaves”, is a new brand and these five shampoo bars cater for the five main skin types. The products are made from “100% natural, kind, gentle ingredients that will work with your animal’s skin type to restore it to a skin that balances itself, resulting in healthy skin and hair”. Additionally, the grey water running down the plughole will not harm the environment.

The 90g bar is sufficient for up to 30 washes.

Ingredients include sustainably sourced calendula, roses, nettles, lavendula, mango butter and coconut oil. No harsh chemicals, perfumes or colours.

In the UK? View now at etsy.com

Vet’s Best Hypoallergenic Shampoo

Options: Aloe vera | Size: 500ml | RRP: £13.99 |

A gentle, soap-free shampoo for dogs that relieves itching and helps to smooth dry, brittle coats.

It is a veterinarian-formulated blend of key natural, plant-based ingredients like aloe vera and vitamin E to comfort sensitive skin and relieve the irritation from allergies. It can be used as often as is necessary for relief without drying the skin, and does not affect other dog treatments such as topical flea and tick control.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or petsandfriends.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Beaphar Bio Shampoo for Dogs

Options: Sensitive, shiny coat, puppy or shampoo/conditioner | Size: 200ml | RRP: £11.64 |

An eco-friendly shampoo containing organically produced active ingredients. The unique, non-irritant formula has a neutral pH and is free from parabens, silicons and colourants. It contains organically produced aloe vera gel to moisturise your dog’s skin and leave their coat soft. Each formula is enriched with different ingredients to maintain skin health.

The Beaphar Bio range is not only great for pets but the environment, too, made to strict ethical standards as regards toxicity and biodegradability in production and ingredients.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or viovet.co.uk

Soapypups Oat Shampoo

Options: Vanilla scent | Sizes: 500ml | Usage: Ready to use | RRP: £9.75 |

This shampoo features an innovative odour eliminator and neutraliser. It contains natural origin ingredients, so is free from harsh chemicals, and is suitable for sensitive skin.

Contains oat kernel extract for intensive moisturisation and has a natural vanilla scent. It can also help treat a yeast infection.

Plus, Soapypups donate £1 from every sale to raise funds for dogs in need.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

Belly Organic Dog Shampoo

Options: Peach blossom, lavender/pampelmousse, oatmeal or green tea/aloe vera | Size: 250ml | RRP: From £11.90 |

With its nutrient-rich composition, this shampoo is designed to hydrate and nourish your dog’s coat, helping combat itching, deshedding, odours and dandruff. The ingredients include aloe vera, chamomile extract, sweet almond oil, shea butter, vitamin B5 and oat protein, making it effective for sensitive skin.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

You may also enjoy reading…

Sleek and shiny: best dog conditioners to detangle coats and soothe itchy skin Soothe those hotspots: best shampoos to relieve your dog’s itchy skin Rub-a-dub-dub: how to wash a dog When to bath a puppy: how soon is too soon? How to get rid of fleas in 6 steps – and stop them coming back Best toothpastes for your dog: gleaming gnashers and sweet breath Give a gift that lasts all year with a Horse & Hound subscription this Christmas

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.